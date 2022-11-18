PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Timberlake rallies past Lakeland in opener





SPIRIT LAKE — Sophomore Jozee MacArthur’s backdoor layup in the closing minutes gave Timberlake the lead to stay, and the Tigers went on to beat the visiting Lakeland Hawks 48-44 in the nonleague season opener for Timberlake on Tuesday night.

Freshman Payton Young then came up with a key Steal for Timberlake. Freshman Malia Miller scored in the paint, then hit two free throws to boost the Tigers’ lead to 47-42.

“They battled hard, I thought they showed a lot of grit,” Timberlake Coach Matt Miller said. “I’m pretty sure Lakeland’s shortest starter was taller than our tallest starter. The size we were giving up was significant.”

The two freshmen, Miller (the coach’s daughter) and Young, led the Tigers with 17 and 11 points, respectively.

“They’ve played a lot of basketball,” Matt Miller said of his two frosh.

Junior Payton Sterling led Lakeland (1-1) with 11.

Lakeland plays at Post Falls on Saturday.

Timberlake’s game Tonight at Orofino was postponed. The Tigers are now scheduled to return to action Nov. 29 at home vs. West Valley.

Lakeland 16 4 11 13 — 44

Timberlake 15 7 9 17 — 48

LAKELAND — L. Simon 7, K. Kiefer 6, Terzulli 0, Munyer 4, Gallus 0, Holte 0, K. Simon 9, L. Kiefer 7, Sterling 11.

TIMBERLAKE — Soumas 6, Dickinson 4, Young 11, Nelson 4, MacArthur 6, Needs 0, Miller 17.

Lake City 67

Sandpoint 45

SANDPOINT — Junior guard Kamryn Pickford scored a game-high 20 points for the Timberwolves in a nonleague win over the Bulldogs at Les Rogers Court.

Junior guard Sophia Zufelt scored 14 points for Lake City (3-0), which outscored Sandpoint 42-21 in the second half after leading 25-24 at halftime.

Senior guard Kelsey Cessna scored 15 points for Sandpoint in its season opener.

Lake City travels to Lewiston to open Inland Empire League play on Tuesday.

Sandpoint travels to face Kellogg in the opening round of the Silver Valley Tournament Tonight in Kellogg.

Lake City 11 14 21 21 — 67

Sandpoint 10 14 6 15 — 45

LAKE CITY — Kolden 0, Frazey 5, Pickford 20, Bowman 3, Zufelt 14, Waddington 9, Holzer 7, Reynolds 6, Zimmerman 6.

SANDPOINT — K. Cessna 15, De. Driggs 1, Da. Driggs 8, P. Cessna 1, Richardson 2, Banks 8, Tuinstra 3, Strock 7.

Lakeside 45

St. Maries 41 (OT)

LAKESIDE — Kiley Wolfe scored a game-high 17 points for the Knights in a nonleague win over the Lumberjacks.

Wolfe scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half for Lakeside in its opener.

Taci Watkins had 10 points and 11 rebounds for St. Maries (1-1).

On Tuesday, St. Maries visits Potlatch and Lakeside faces North Idaho Christian at The HUB in Liberty Lake.

Lakeside 7 9 13 10 6 — 45

St. Maries 10 8 11 10 2 — 41

LAKESIDE — Pluff 0, Wolfe 17, Rivera 5, Wienclaw 3, Allen 7, Matt 4, Javier-Gorr 8, Lambert 1.

ST. MARIES — McGreal 8, Sexton 0, Spray 0, Daniel 2, Watkins 10, Mitchell 9, Elliott 2, Sindt 4, Janssen 6, Linnemeyer 0.

Wallace 51

Post Falls JV 44

POST FALLS — Britany Phillips scored 28 points for the Miners in a win over the Trojans JV at The Arena.

Tia Hendrick scored 12 points for Wallace, which faces Bonners Ferry Tonight at 5:30 in the opening round of the Silver Valley Tournament at Andrews Gymnasium.

Post Falls JV hosts Lakeland on Saturday.

Priest River 86

Kootenai 12

PRIEST RIVER — No other information was available.