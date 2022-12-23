Prep girls basketball: Superior’s hot shooting, Tenacious defense Downs Duluth East – Duluth News Tribune

SUPERIOR — Superior’s Eva Stratton opened each half of the Spartans’ game against Duluth East the same way.

She found herself open on the perimeter and drained a 3-pointer. Peterson struck from deep three other times and led all scorers with 21 points in Superior’s 79-51 win over the Greyhounds.

What was Peterson thinking as she stepped back for those long-range jumpers? Exactly what her coach, Dave Kontny, told her to think about.

Superior’s Eva Peterson (23) shoots over Duluth East’s Ashlynne Guenther (5) in the first half of the game in Superior on Thursday evening. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

“Absolutely nothing,” Peterson said. “Kontny talks about that all the time, just be confident, just shoot it, don’t think about it. I hear that a lot, don’t think about it, because normally when I don’t think about it, there’s a better chance it’ll go in.”

The Spartans were hot as a team from the perimeter, hitting 14 in the win, and the Greyhounds struggled from the field, particularly in the first half. Rachel Hagen and Ashlynne Guenther both had good looks in the first half, but the shots didn’t go down.

“Both her and Guenther got to the rim and we just couldn’t finish,” Duluth East Coach Rich Windt said. “When they’re hot and we can’t buy a layup, it’s hard to climb back in it or even stay at that pace.”

Duluth East’s Rachel Hagen (20) slips between Superior’s Lauren Gunderson (42) and Savannah Leopold (20) for a bucket in the first half of the game in Superior on Thursday evening, Dec. 22, 2022. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

Hagen led the Greyhounds with 18 points and Guenther finished with 12.

It wasn’t just shooting from the perimeter, the Spartan defense gave the Greyhounds came out and forced turnovers and quick shots by Duluth East.

“I thought we did shoot the ball well all night, but I thought tonight we played with more intensity on the defensive end,” Kontny said. “The last three or four practices we’ve really focused on working on our shooting and our conditioning and I think it showed tonight.”

The defensive intensity helped the Spartans on both ends of the floor, Peterson said.

Superior’s Kloe Zentkowski (13) gets fouled by Duluth East’s Sydney Zwak (31) as she goes for a layup in the first half of the game in Superior on Thursday evening. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

“We came out on fire and everybody was making their shots,” she said. “That helps clean up a lot of things on the Offensive side and then our defense had a bunch of energy and that helps us get going and make shots.”

Windt said the Greyhounds struggled with the Spartans’ zone defense and weren’t sharp rotating over or closing out on the other end of the floor.

“They’re really aggressive, they trap very well and really gave us fits trying to handle it and move the ball,” Windt said. “We didn’t do a good enough job of moving the ball and getting it to the people we needed to. Them coming out hot really put us into a hole and it just seemed like Quicksand after that. We came down and took some quick shots, which feeds right into what they’re trying to do and they’re coming back and laying it on us.”

Superior (7-1) will play Wausau West Wednesday in the Marshfield Holiday Classic.

Duluth East (1-6) will play Coon Rapids at 7 pm Tuesday.

Duluth East — Sierra Fuller 8, Niah Fuller 3, Ashlynne Guenther 12, Rachel Hagen 18, Lully Kuettel 4, Sydney Zwak 6. 19 8-10 5

3-point goals — S. Fuller 2, N. Fuller, Guenther Zwak.

Superior — Eva Peterson 21, Savannah Leopold 12, Anabel Manion 8, Kloe Zentkowski 17, Emma Raye 18, Ava Stratton 3.

3-point goals — Peterson 5, Leopold 2, Zentkowski 2, Raye 3, Stratton, Manion.

Duluth East’s Maggie Winesett (21) gets stripped by Superior’s Emma Raye (34) as she goes for a shot in the first half of the game in Superior Thursday evening. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

Superior’s Ava Stratton (24) tries to tie up Duluth East’s Rachel Hagen (20) as they scramble for a loose ball in the first half of the game in Superior on Thursday evening. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

Superior’s Annabel Manion (2) drives in on Duluth East’s Sierra Fuller (2) in the first half of the game in Superior Thursday evening. Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram