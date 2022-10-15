PREP FOOTBALL: Cold Springs pulls away to defeat Greene County 30-26

BREMEN, Ala. – The Cold Springs Eagles returned home for senior night Friday night, and they celebrated the occasion with a 30-26 win over Greene County. The Tigers led the game 26-22 in the fourth quarter, but a late touchdown run by Matt Williams allowed the Eagles to edge out the Tigers 30-26.

Greene County led the way 6-0 going into the second quarter, but a touchdown run and a two-point conversion by Victor Laurentius gave the Eagles an 8-6 lead. However, the Tigers were able to find the end zone again before Halftime and went into the break leading Cold Springs 12-8.

The Eagles got back on the scoreboard early in the third quarter when Matt Williams scored his first touchdown of the night and put Cold Springs back in front 14-12. Greene County answered with another scoring drive to pull back ahead 18-14 but Laurentius punched another one into the end zone to give the Eagles a 22-18 lead with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter.

The Tigers moved back ahead of the Eagles 26-22 with a score in the fourth quarter but in the late stages of the fourth, Williams scored his second touchdown of the night to make it a 30-26 game and Cold Springs held on to win it by that score to celebrate senior night with a win.

The Eagles improve to 4-5 with the win and they’ll be back home next week to wrap up the regular season against Tuscaloosa Academy.

