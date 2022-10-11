Prep boys soccer: Hilltoppers on a roll headed into section tournament – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH — With about 7 minutes left to play, Duluth Marshall allowed a goal to Robbinsdale Cooper to go down 6-1 in their game Oct. 1.

Hilltopper Coach Mike Sengbush saw the goal and, admittedly, he started to pack it in.

“I was just trying to cycle kids off because we had injuries, we had sickness,” Sengbush said. “At that point, I kind of conceded that we weren’t going to pull this one out. I mean, it was 6-1 with 6 minutes left.”

A funny thing started happening, though, the Hilltoppers started scoring — quickly.

The Hilltoppers got two goals, including a penalty kick, from Denzel Majwega and another score from about 20 yards out by Briar Mrozik to make the score 6-4 with a little more than four minutes remaining.

At that point, Sengbush said his starters started looking at him to see if they should get ready to go back in.

“I was like no, I’m not screwing this up,” Sengbush said. “We’re just going to ride this out.”

After another two more Marshall scores tied the game, Majwega scored his fourth goal of the game on a free kick with just 59 seconds left to play.

“It was intimidating because it was this amazing comeback and for the team to trust me on the free kick was really a big moment,” Majwega said. “As I was about to take it Coach told me to keep it low and keep it on the frame…Not much was running through my head except you need to score this.”

The game was part of Marshall’s current four-game winning streak to cap the regular season. The Hilltoppers have scored 27 goals in those four games and are looking to ride the momentum all the way to the state tournament.

Proctor upended Marshall in the Section 7A Championship last season, but the Hilltoppers got a measure of revenge in the 5-1 win over the Rails Sept. 15.

Proctor (2-10-2) will have to get through Spectrum and Section 7A top seed Legacy Christian Academy (14-1-1).

The Hilltoppers have plenty of scoring — Majwega’s 29 goals is good enough for third in Minnesota, regardless of class — but have struggled defensively at times.

“Scoring, obviously, is coming along but defensively, that’s what I want to shore up a little bit,” Sengbush said. “We know we have our formation, identity and who’s kind of Rolling in, but we still need to clean up so much of that stuff that we give up. We’ve had a pattern of poor play at times that have cost us, so we’re trying to wipe that out and give them structure and stuff like that.”

Duluth Marshall goalkeeper Thomas Falgier makes one of his 11 saves in the Hilltoppers’ 1-0 loss to Duluth Denfeld Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth. Jamey Malcomb/Duluth News Tribune

Marshall has just one loss to a Class A team this year, a 4-1 loss in the season opener to St. Cloud Cathedral, but if their defense can hold up just enough, they could end up playing in the state tournament in a few weeks.

The Hilltoppers (8-7-1) will open the Section 7A tournament at home against Lakes International Language Academy at 4 pm Thursday.

Proctor will host Spectrum at 5 pm Thursday to begin tournament play.

Lumberjacks still the team to beat in 7AA

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Jordan Aultman (7) watches the ball rocket toward the goal from his head in the first half of the Lumberjacks’ game with Duluth Denfeld in Cloquet on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

After breaking through for the section title in 2021, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton rides a 13-game win streak into the Section 7AA tournament that began Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks earned a bye through the quarterfinals and will play the Winner of Grand Rapids and Hibbing/Chisholm on Tuesday.

CEC Coach John Sundquist said he’s happy for the time off, but the Lumberjacks aren’t taking anyone lightly.

Duluth Denfeld (10-5-1) upset CEC in the section tournament in 2020 and pushed the Lumberjacks to the limit in the 2021 Section 7AA title game.

The Lumberjacks (15-2) are led by Brothers Elijah and Jordan Aultman. Elijah leads the Lumberjacks with 13 goals and six assists, while Jordan has 11 goals and 14 total points.

Hunters senior Parker Chastey has 14 goals and 10 assists, but both teams are keeping their eye on Hermantown.

The Hawks started just 4-4, but got hot when senior Kade Kohanski returned from an injury. They finished the season winning six of eight games and scored at least two goals in all eight games. Nathan Hill leads the Hawks with 19 goals and Kohanski leads all of Minnesota with 22 assists this season.

Hermantown (10-6) picked up a 3-2 win over Class AAA Duluth East on Oct. 5 before falling to Denfeld in the season finale 4-2 the next day.

Hermantown’s Kade Kohanski (7) looks back at his teammates after scoring a first period goal during the Hawks game at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram

CEC will play either Grand Rapids or Hibbing/Chisholm at 7 pm Thursday.

Denfeld played North Branch Tuesday, a team they defeated 6-0 in their meeting on Aug. 30. Hermantown played Mesabi East Tuesday, a team they beat 5-0 Aug. 26.

If the Hunters and Hawks won Tuesday, they will meet Thursday at Public Schools Stadium.

Duluth East played Coon Rapids Tuesday in the opening round of the Section 7AAA tournament. Check out the Wednesday E-edition for coverage of the Greyhounds game.