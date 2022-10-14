Prep boys soccer: Denfeld survives Hermantown, Advances to section final in Shootout – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH — For 100 scoreless minutes, Duluth Denfeld goalie Camden Rask and Hermantown goalie Sterling Trok traded save after save until the teams needed a Shootout to decide things in the Section 7AA semifinal Thursday at Public Schools Stadium.

In the shootout, Rask stopped one shot by Kade Kohanski and Samuel Dobinson hit the post, while the Hunter shooters were a perfect 4-for-4 against Trok to give Denfeld the win and a spot in the section title game Tuesday.

The Hawks came out and controlled play for much of the first half, with Denfeld’s defense off-balance, forcing Rask to make some impressive saves.

Gus Haugen (10) of Duluth Denfeld takes to the air to head the ball against Kade Kohanski (7) of Hermantown during the Section 7AA semifinal at Public Schools Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“They were flying, they were beating us to every ball, they were in the right position for a Loose ball, they were cutting off passing Lanes — everything that we’ve trained to do, they were stepping up and doing it better,” Denfeld Coach Scott Anderson said. “They had us on our heels. I think in the second half, we came out, we adjusted the lineup and tried some different things and put them on their heels. That made it a game and our boys started to believe.”

Late in the first half, the Hawks had perhaps their best opportunity to score in regulation. Kohanski found Nathan Hill in front of the Hunters goal. Hill got a clean shot off, but it went high and bounced off the crossbar.

Nathan Hill (4) of Hermantown heads the ball near Nolan Harju (29) of Duluth Denfeld during the Section 7AA semifinal at Public Schools Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“It can be a game of inches and we’ve seen that in multiple sports and soccer is definitely like that and sometimes a team that plays better doesn’t win,” Hermantown Coach Dave Thompson said. “But I still want to give Denfeld credit. They defend really well, their discipline and their positioning is really solid and their goalkeeping was great tonight.”

Denfeld’s best scoring opportunity came in the second half, when the Hunters created a lot of traffic in the goal and got a shot off on Trok, but the senior punched it away from the goal.

“I think the ball went through one of our defenders’ feet,” Trok said. “They probably could have snapped on in the top right corner, but I cut off the angle, so he couldn’t shoot a straight shot.”

Hermantown goalkeeper Sterling Trok (0) makes a save against Duluth Denfeld in the second half during the Section 7AA semifinal at Public Schools Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

When both teams failed to score in the two 10-minute overtime periods, Rask said it was the “scariest thing,” but he was able to read Kohanski as he started his kick. “I just watched how he wound up and just went for it,” Rask said. “I guessed right — that’s all you can really do in a situation like that.”

Even though his junior goalie’s confidence has wavered this season, Anderson’s never has.

Vincent Trok (9) of Hermantown heads the ball against Nolan Harju (29) of Duluth Denfeld during the Section 7AA semifinal at Public Schools Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Cam is the type of kid that likes to step up in the big moment,” Anderson said. “He’s had some moments of doubt in himself this year and I’ve just been on him the whole time that ‘you’re my guy, you step up.’ Today, they truly stepped up and won this match.”

Despite the loss, Thompson was happy with the Hawks’ performance and their response to Denfeld’s second half challenge.

“I’m really proud of how we played,” Thompson said. “I felt like we played with great energy, we shared the ball and had great opportunities to score. Unfortunately, it’s just one of those games where you’ve got to score to win and we just weren’t able to do that today.”

Denfeld will face Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the Section 7AA final at 7 pm Tuesday at Egerdahl Field in Proctor.

The Lumberjacks advanced with a 4-3 win over Grand Rapids Thursday in Cloquet.

Duluth Denfeld 0-0-0-0—0

First half scoring — No scoring.

Second half scoring — No scoring.

Denfeld wins Shootout 4-2.

Saves—Sterling Trok, H, 6; Camden Rask, DD, 8

Parker Chastey (8) of Duluth Denfeld takes to the air against Thomas Flanagan (5) of Hermantown during the Section 7AA semifinal at Public Schools Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Nolan Harju (29) of Duluth Denfeld kicks the ball into Wylee Aro (2) of Hermantown while being defended by Thomas Flanagan (5) of Hermantown during the Section 7AA semifinal at Public Schools Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune