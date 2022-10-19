Prep boys soccer: Collin Young’s goal lifts CEC to state tournament – Duluth News Tribune

PROCTOR — With time winding down in the Section 7AA Championship game and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton clinging to a one-goal lead, Duluth Denfeld generated its best opportunity of the game Tuesday at Egerdahl Field.

The Hunters had numbers and were looking to even the score, but the Lumberjack defense was running interference. Denfeld tried to work it around the goal for a clean shot, but CEC senior defender Noah Knutson popped through and cleared the ball with a header, clinching a 1-0 win and a second consecutive section title.

“We had a breakdown on our defensive end,” Knutson said. “They outnumbered us, but the guy just happened to hit it right to me and I just got to clear it.”

CEC wasn’t able to score like it did in the first game against Denfeld, where the Lumberjacks took a 5-1 win.

Jonah Engebretson (20) of Duluth Denfeld blocks a shot on goal from Jordan Aultman (7) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

“We couldn’t scoop it up from the midfield and get it back,” Denfeld Coach Scott Anderson said. “They parked the bus, so to speak, that’s the term we use, they had the lead, they wanted to keep the lead. They wound up with one forward, so I changed things up, too, and put more people up and gave it a shot, but they cleared it and history goes on.”

Denfeld moved midfielder and Mr. Soccer finalist Parker Chastey up to try to generate a little more offense, which also caused CEC to change strategy.

“(Denfeld) played incredibly well,” CEC Coach John Sundquist said. “We tried to keep an eye on Parker Chastey in the middle and they ended up moving him up the field. Then we had to move one of our Defenders because he’s such a dangerous player — we wanted to keep eyes on him. They pushed us, but we thought we limited the quality shots.”

Parker Chastey (8) of Denfeld and Jordan Aultman (7) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

In the 32nd minute, Cloquet forward Collin Young got free in front of the goal and buried a shot in the back of the net for what proved to be the game-winner.

“There was just an empty ball in the middle of the field,” Young said. “The ball was just there and I took a shot, got Lucky and hit the upper right corner.”

While Young thought his shot was “lucky,” Sundquist said the sophomore has a knack for being in the right spot at the right time.

“Normally, we like to play out wide, but when the ball comes in the middle, that’s when he’s got to be there,” Sundquist said. “Collin is an opportunist. He’s not going to need too many chances and he’s going to be where that ball comes down. He had a chance earlier in the game just from being in the right position — it’s a nice ability to have.”

The Cloquet defense was a little off the first few minutes, but they came together, and communication was key according to senior Joe Bailey.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton scores the only goal of the game as Duluth Denfeld goalkeeper Camden Rask

“Our midfielders help out so much and our goalie (Lucas Rauner) — he tells us where to go,” Bailey said. “That’s probably the biggest part, without him, it’d be way harder. But communication, everyone doing their job, that’s how we get success.”

Anderson was disappointed with the loss, but the Hunters played well and that’s all he could ask.

“Our goal was to come in and slow them down and we did,” Anderson said. “They didn’t have any Breakaway Rushes or that kind of thing. We were right there with them.”

While Denfeld’s season comes to an end, the Lumberjacks must wait to find out when and where they will play in the Class AA quarterfinal next week.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1-0—1

First half scoring — 1. CEC, Collin Young, 32nd.

Second half scoring — No scoring.

Saves—Camden Rask, DD, 7; Lucas Rauner, CEC, 4.

Derek Mayne (21) of Duluth Denfeld heads the ball against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Augustin Haugen (10) of Duluth Denfeld and Jordan Aultman (7) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Parker Chastey (8) of Duluth Denfeld heads the ball near Jordan Aultman (7) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and William Foldesi (9) of Denfeld

Derek Mayne (21) of Duluth Denfeld and Elijah Aultman (5) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Jordan Aultman (7) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Parker Chasity (8) of Duluth Denfeld

Collin Young (3) and Noah Knutson (11), both of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, react after scoring a goal against Duluth Denfeld

Matthew Eklund (11) of Duluth Denfeld goes airborne over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton goalkeeper Lucas Rauner (00)

Goalkeeper Camden Rask of Duluth Denfeld reacts after Cloquet-Esko-Carlton scored