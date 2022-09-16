Prep boys golf: Gila Ridge and Cibola travel, Kofa entertains at home

Gila Ridge has a good showing at Campo Verde while Kofa comes in second at Desert Hills

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) – On Tuesday the Kofa boys golf team Hosted Agua Fria and San Luis today at Desert Hills Golf Course. Agua Fria won the meet with a team score of 189 followed by Kofa 10 strokes back at 199 with San Luis placing third shooting a 232.

Kofa was highlighted by solid performances from sophomores Edgar Rodriguez and Josh Buelna shooting 46 and 47 respectively. Rodriguez rode a hot putter all day long and Buelna relied on sharp iron play to post their best scores of the season.

Agua Fria’s Micheal Myint shot a 38 to finish on top, his score was the difference maker in the team standings.

San Luis’ Ernesto Ochoa was the top finisher for the sidewinders shooting a 54.

Also on Tuesday, the Gila Ridge and Cibola boys golf teams participated in a four team meet at Campo Verde’s home course at the Springfield Golf Club.

Campo Verde won the meet with a team score of 144, Seton Catholic Prep edged out Gila Ridge for second with a score of 147 compared to the Hawks 148. Cibola finished a distant fourth with a team score of 178.

Campo Verde junior Tanner Sutherland won medalist shooting a 33. Gila Ridge freshman placed third with a 35. Junior Ryder Schultz for Gila Ridge and senior John McMahen tied for sixth with a score of 37 while Hawks senior Jack Sternizke finished two strokes back at 39.

Cibola junior Mason Doherty paced the Raiders with 39, six strokes behind the leader and tying Sternizke for 10th.