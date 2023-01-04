PREP BOYS BASKETBALL; Westville blasts Cissna Park

Jan. 4—CISSNA PARK — Kamden Maddox scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second and third quarters as the Westville Tigers rolled past the Cissna Park Timberwolves 69-35 in a Vermilion Valley Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday night.

Maddox knocked down three 3-pointers to go along with six regular baskets, while senior Landen Haurez finished with 16 points for the Tigers, who picked up their first conference win of the season.

Gavin Spitz was the leading scorer for Cissna Park with 10 points.

At Cissna Park

Westville 69, Cissna Park 35

Westville (69) — Zach Russell 0 0-0 0, Landon Haurez 6 4-6 16, Kamden Maddox 9 1-1 22, Ethan McMasters 1 1-2 3, Cade Schaumburg 3 0-0 7, Tryce Setser 1 0- 0 2, Drew Witchtowski 4 1-1 9, Easton Barney 2 1-1 5, Matthew Darling 2 0-0 5, Aiden Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 8-11 69.

Cissna Park (35) — Seth Walder 2 0-0 5, Chase Petry 1 0-0 3, Colson Carley 2 0-0 5, Tyler Neukomm 1 0-0 2, Brayden Bruens 1 0-0 3, Gavin Spitz 4 1 -2 10, Gabe Bohlmann 3 1-2 7. Totals: 14 2-4 35

Westville ’11 ’18 ’24 ’16 ‘— ’69

Cissna Park ‘8 ’10 ‘8 ‘9 ‘— ’35

3-pointers — Westville 5 (Maddox 3, Schaumburg 1, Darling 1), Cissna Park 5 (Walder 1, Petry 1, Carley 1, Bruens 1, Spitz 1). Total fouls — Westville 9, Cissna Park 10. Fouled out — none.

Records — Westville 10-5 overall, 1-2 in the VVC. Cissna Park 1-15 overall, 0-4 in the VVC.