Prep boys basketball: Javen Fletch goes 14-for-14 from FT line as Skyview routs Mountain View

Sophomore Javen Fletch scored 21 points and went 14 for 14 from the free-throw line as the Skyview boys basketball team rolled to an 82-49 win over Mountain View on Tuesday.

Demaree Collins added 18 points, Malakai Weimer had 13 and Joshua Chatman had 11 for the Storm.

Isaiah Vargas led Mountain View with 16 points.

BATTLE GROUND 78, PRAIRIE 49 — With leading scorer Tait Spencer out, Trey Spencer led the way, scoring 24 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as the Tigers jumped out to an early lead.

“Even without their leading scorer, Battle Ground played really, really well tonight,” Prairie Coach Jimmy Tuominen said. “They were more physical, and they shot the ball really well in the first half.”

Todd Copper added 14 points, and Ty Robertson and Noah Currie had 12 each for Battle Ground, which took a 48-23 lead by halftime.

Cam Newsome scored 17 to lead Prairie.

DE LA SALLE NORTH CATHOLIC 68, KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 50 — De La Salle North of Portland took control with a 20-7 second quarter and never looked back.