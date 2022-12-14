Prep boys basketball: Javen Fletch goes 14-for-14 from FT line as Skyview routs Mountain View
Sophomore Javen Fletch scored 21 points and went 14 for 14 from the free-throw line as the Skyview boys basketball team rolled to an 82-49 win over Mountain View on Tuesday.
Demaree Collins added 18 points, Malakai Weimer had 13 and Joshua Chatman had 11 for the Storm.
Isaiah Vargas led Mountain View with 16 points.
BATTLE GROUND 78, PRAIRIE 49 — With leading scorer Tait Spencer out, Trey Spencer led the way, scoring 24 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as the Tigers jumped out to an early lead.
“Even without their leading scorer, Battle Ground played really, really well tonight,” Prairie Coach Jimmy Tuominen said. “They were more physical, and they shot the ball really well in the first half.”
Todd Copper added 14 points, and Ty Robertson and Noah Currie had 12 each for Battle Ground, which took a 48-23 lead by halftime.
Cam Newsome scored 17 to lead Prairie.
DE LA SALLE NORTH CATHOLIC 68, KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 50 — De La Salle North of Portland took control with a 20-7 second quarter and never looked back.
Giovanny Evanson led King’s Way Christian with 20 points and five assists. Jamison Duke added 15 points and six rebounds.
WOODLAND 88, FORT VANCOUVER 45 — Justin Philpot scored 31 points and Dane Huddleston knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half as the Beavers built a 50-15 lead.
Sam Jeschke added 18 points for Woodland. Ahron Melendez paced Fort with 15 points.
WASHOUGAL 85, HUDSON’S BAY 57 — Sam Evers scored 20 points and Holden Bea added 18, all in the first three quarters as the Panthers rolled to a 2A Greater St. Helens League win.
Mather Minnis and Jack Dolan added 10 each for the Panthers. Jaxen Appelt led Hudson’s Bay with 24 points.
HERITAGE 58, SETON CATHOLIC 44 — Vernon Onick scored 17 points and Jose Zacarias added 13 as the Timberwolves pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Micah Cunningham scored all six of his points in the fourth as Heritage outscored Seton 17-7. Quincy Gill added 11 for the Timberwolves.
Lance Lee led Seton with 15 points and Jack Jenniges added 14.