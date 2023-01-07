Prep boys basketball: Hermantown’s Soumis scores 30 in win over Rock Ridge – Duluth News Tribune

HERMANTOWN — Hermantown’s Abe Soumis was all over the place Friday against Rock Ridge in the Hawks home opener.

Many of Soumis’s 30 points came on offensive rebounds and the Hawks cruised to a 108-77 win over the Wolverines, but he gave much of the credit to his teammates.

“We played a good game all around,” Soumis said. “But I’ve got a bunch of really good teammates that set me up Underneath the hoop for some easy shots.”

Abraham Soumis (10) of Hermantown is fouled while shooting the ball against Rock Ridge on Friday at the Hermantown High School gymnasium. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Hawks raced out to a 57-23 Halftime lead, due in large part to 17 points from Soumis and 15 from senior Blake Schmitz.

Hermantown Coach Andy Fenske said it was the “most complete half we’ve played all year,” but there were still some things to “nitpick.”

Blake Schmitz (0) of Hermantown chases a loose ball against Alexander Roen (35) of Rock Ridge on Friday at the Hermantown High School gymnasium. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“We still have really high expectations for what we can do, based on the personnel we’re bringing back and how we finished last season,” Fenske said. “We left points on the board, we gave up some open looks — in that first half we didn’t give up easy looks, so that was good to see. Now our next step is we’ve got to play a complete game. We’ve had some big wins, but we haven’t been able to finish that second half just yet and it’s more mental than it is physical at this point.”

Blake Schmitz (0) of Hermantown dunks the ball against Rock Ridge on Friday at the Hermantown High School gymnasium. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

While the Hawks defense was stifling in the first half — only three Rock Ridge players scored — the Wolverines responded with 54 points in the second half, led by 24 from senior Carter Mavec and 14 for Noah Mitchell.

“We played with more confidence and more energy in that second half,” Wolverines Coach Spencer Aune said. “It’s the way we need to start the game, especially against a team like Hermantown. You can’t come in and not match their energy and I didn’t think we matched their energy in the first half. I think the kids responded in the second by matching that energy and leaving it all out there. Noah did outstanding inside and I thought Carter did a great job attacking.”

Carter Mavec (2) of Rock Ridge moves the ball up the court against Broc Sundland (30) of Hermantown on Friday at the Hermantown High School gymnasium. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Hermantown (6-0) is the Defending Section 7AAA Champion and is looking to repeat that feat, but so far the Hawks haven’t been able to play as much as they would like. Weather-related cancellations cost Hermantown early, leading to a 19-day layoff between the Hawks’ Dec. 10 wins over Minneapolis Edison and a Dec. 29 wins over Big Lake.

Soumis said Hermantown’s practices are “super competitive,” which has helped the team stay focused despite the big break.

“It helps us out a lot when we’re playing some of these tough games and the coaches did a nice job keeping us focused on getting ready for the next game — no matter when it came,” Soumis said.

Hermantown head Coach Andy Fenske talks to his team during a timeout against Rock Ridge on Friday at the Hermantown High School gymnasium. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Fenske said when the Hawks have five or six practices in a row with no game to break it up, the intensity at those practices starts to go up, but things are about to change with postponed games starting to pop up on the schedule.

“When you’re competing as hard as these guys do, they start to grind on each other and every little thing,” Fenske said. “We’re not playing for punishment — nobody’s got to do plates, nobody’s got to get up and down — it’s just that pride piece. If you lose a couple of those drills in a row, it gets really frustrating, so it’s good to get back out and play. Now we have to flip the script here. Rather than a bunch of practices, we’ve got to be able to rest and adjust to a new game plan to be ready to go the next day.”

Hermantown will play Sauk Rapids-Rice at 1:45 pm Saturday in the Lake Superior Classic at Duluth East.

Rock Ridge (9-3) will host Two Harbors at 7:15 pm Monday.

Rock Ridge — Carter Mavec 24, Casey Aune 10, Griffin Krmpotich 2, Zane Lokken 9, Noah Mitchell 14, Grant Hansen 15, Kaden Akerson 3. Totals 29 15-19 77.

3-point goals — Mavec 2, Aune, Lokken.

Hermantown — Blake Schmitz 24, Brayden Lundeen 3, Keaton Christianson 11, Abe Soumis 30, Nathan Hill 13, Peyton Menzel 5, Drew Schmitz 5, Broc Sundland 11, Blake Sundland 3, Alex Schott 2. Totals 44 13-21 108.

3-point goals — B. Schmitz, Christianson, Menzel, D. Schmitz, Broc Sundland 2, Blake Sundland.

This story was edited at 12:10 am on Jan. 7 to correct the spelling of Abe Soumis’s name. It was originally posted at 10:50 pm on Jan. 6. The News Tribune regrets the error.

Abraham Soumis (10) of Hermantown passes the ball around Jalen Miskowitz (25) of Rock Ridge on Friday at the Hermantown High School gymnasium. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune