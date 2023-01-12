Prep basketball/soccer Jan. 11 — stats and scores – American Press
Prep basketball/soccer Jan. 11 — stats and scores
Published 7:10 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
District 3-3A
LC College Prep 74
Iowa 60
Lake Charles College Prep (15-6, 2-0): Elijah Garrick 21, Ryan Batiste 17, Martin Young 14. Iowa (16-3, 2-1): Dashawn Ceaser 22, Landon Langley 10, Desamonte Gradney 12.
District 5-2A
Welsh 60
Grand Lake 43
Grand Lake (3-9, 0-1): Ashton Hamilton 16. Welsh (10-7, 1-0): D. Soularie 14, J. Begnaud 12, J. Janise 11, J. Artis 10.
District 6-B
Lacassine 67
ESA 45
Lacassine (19-9, 1-0): Kane Broussard 20, Gavin Moore 13, Aaron Garcia 11. Episcopal of Acadiana (13-11, 0-1): Jacob Vilar 15.
Boys
District 3-3A
S. Beauregard 55
Kinder 32
Kinder (4-12, 0-2): D. Matthews 10, E. Lavan 10. South Beauregard (15-5, 2-1): Luke Fontenot 17, Logan Young 14.
Westlake 54
Jennings 41
Jennings (4-13, 1-2): Zae Douglas 16, Jeremy Legros 11. Westlake (8-7, 1-2): Ryan Allen 10, Kristian Ozane 10, Nathan Vincent 14.
Girls
District 3-4A
LaGrange 51
DeRidder 16
LaGrange (14-7, 1-0): Kylei Leblanc 14, Katelynn Wilson 14.
District 3-3A
S. Beauregard 51
Kinder 10
Kinder (7-10, 1-3): C. Sellers 3, M. Fuselier 3. South Beauregard (17-7, 5-0): Kenzie Hudler 22.
NOTES: Hudler had a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Iowa 51
LCCP 28
Lake Charles College Prep (8-14, 0-4): Aniya Godette 12. Iowa (6-14, 1-4): Salai Wallace 10, Kamylle Jones 18, Cydni Reed 11.
Nondistrict
Along 77
Merryville 54
Long (20-9): Abby Robinson 21, Maddy Thompson 15, Charley Lentz 13, Natalee Nolen 11. Merryville (11-10): Averie Conouyer 24.
Hamilton Christian 56
47 Westgate
Westgate (10-12): Jazlyn Jenkins 20, Riley Antoine 10. Hamilton Christian (16-3): Journi Singleton
SOCCER
Boys
District 3-I
Barbe 2, Acadiana 1
Sulfur 0, Lafayette 0
Nondistrict
Rapides 3, Washington-Marion 0
Girls
District 3-I
Lafayette 3, Sulfur 0
Nondistrict
Rapides 2, Washington-Marion 0