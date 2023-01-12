Prep basketball/soccer Jan. 11 — stats and scores – American Press

Prep basketball/soccer Jan. 11 — stats and scores

Published 7:10 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The Yellow Jackets’ Landon Langley drives to the basket as Lake Charles College Prep’s Donald Brown defends Tuesday night at Iowa High School. Langley scored 10 points, but the Trail Blazers won the District 3-3A game 74-60. (Kirk Meche / Special to American Press)

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

District 3-3A

LC College Prep 74

Iowa 60

Lake Charles College Prep (15-6, 2-0): Elijah Garrick 21, Ryan Batiste 17, Martin Young 14. Iowa (16-3, 2-1): Dashawn Ceaser 22, Landon Langley 10, Desamonte Gradney 12.

District 5-2A

Welsh 60

Grand Lake 43

Grand Lake (3-9, 0-1): Ashton Hamilton 16. Welsh (10-7, 1-0): D. Soularie 14, J. Begnaud 12, J. Janise 11, J. Artis 10.

District 6-B

Lacassine 67

ESA 45

Lacassine (19-9, 1-0): Kane Broussard 20, Gavin Moore 13, Aaron Garcia 11. Episcopal of Acadiana (13-11, 0-1): Jacob Vilar 15.

Boys

District 3-3A

S. Beauregard 55

Kinder 32

Kinder (4-12, 0-2): D. Matthews 10, E. Lavan 10. South Beauregard (15-5, 2-1): Luke Fontenot 17, Logan Young 14.

Westlake 54

Jennings 41

Jennings (4-13, 1-2): Zae Douglas 16, Jeremy Legros 11. Westlake (8-7, 1-2): Ryan Allen 10, Kristian Ozane 10, Nathan Vincent 14.

Scores

District 3-3A

Lake Charles College Prep 74, Iowa 60

Westlake 54, Jennings 41

South Beauregard 55, Kinder 36

District 5-2A

Vinton 56, DeQuincy 47

Welsh 60, Grand Lake 43

Lake Arthur 50, Notre Dame 34

District 4-B

Anacoco 71, Elizabeth 54

District 6-B

JS Clark 52, Hathaway 36

Lacassine 67, Episcopal of Acadiana 45

District 4-C

Hackberry 61, Singer 59

Starks 74, Johnson Bayou 62

District 5-C

St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville 48, Reeves 36

Nondistrict

Merryville 53, Pitkin 46

Washington-Marion 48, St. Louis Catholic 41

Rosepine 85, Mamou 54

Opelousas Catholic 72, Basile 34

Girls

District 3-4A

LaGrange 51

DeRidder 16

LaGrange (14-7, 1-0): Kylei Leblanc 14, Katelynn Wilson 14.

District 3-3A

S. Beauregard 51

Kinder 10

Kinder (7-10, 1-3): C. Sellers 3, M. Fuselier 3. South Beauregard (17-7, 5-0): Kenzie Hudler 22.

NOTES: Hudler had a double-double with 11 rebounds.

Iowa 51

LCCP 28

Lake Charles College Prep (8-14, 0-4): Aniya Godette 12. Iowa (6-14, 1-4): Salai Wallace 10, Kamylle Jones 18, Cydni Reed 11.

Nondistrict

Along 77

Merryville 54

Long (20-9): Abby Robinson 21, Maddy Thompson 15, Charley Lentz 13, Natalee Nolen 11. Merryville (11-10): Averie Conouyer 24.

Hamilton Christian 56

47 Westgate

Westgate (10-12): Jazlyn Jenkins 20, Riley Antoine 10. Hamilton Christian (16-3): Journi Singleton

Scores

District 3-4A

LaGrange 51, DeRidder 16

Leesville 50, Washington-Marion 48

District 3-3A

Iowa 51, Lake Charles College Prep 28

Westlake 34, Jennings 31

South Beauregard 51, Kinder 10

District 4-2A

Oakdale 45, Avoyelles 31

Holy Savior Menard 62, Pickering 26

Rosepine 69, Glenmora 40

District 5-2A

DeQuincy 59, Vinton 35

Grand Lake 54, Welsh 37

District 4-B

Anacoco 60, Elizabeth 45

District 6-B

Hathaway 56, JS Clark 41

District 4-C

Singer 54, Hackberry 18

Starks 52, Johnson Bayou 13

District 5-C

Reeves 46, St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville 14

Nondistrict

Pitkin 77, Merryville 54

Opelousas Catholic 36, Basile 34

Hamilton Christian 56, Westgate 47

SOCCER

Boys

District 3-I

Barbe 2, Acadiana 1

Sulfur 0, Lafayette 0

Nondistrict

Rapides 3, Washington-Marion 0

Girls

District 3-I

Lafayette 3, Sulfur 0

Nondistrict

Rapides 2, Washington-Marion 0

