PREP BASKETBALL: Snow wipes out Wednesday Slate





POSTPONEMENTS

Wednesday’s prep boys basketball games between Logos at St. Maries, Lakeside at Kootenai and Genesis Prep at Clark Fork were postponed due to slick roads.

No makeup dates were announced.

LATE TUESDAY

Timberline 53

My 24th

WEIPPE – The Tigers fell to the Spartans in the season opener for both teams.

Floyd Nelson scored 12 points and Austin Zingler six points for Mullan, which is scheduled to host Lakeside Tonight at the Mullan Pavilion.

“Timberline just keeps coming at you, they don’t stop,” Mulla’s Coach Paul Elston said. “They have a very good program and their kids just stay after it with high intensity all the time. I thought our guys did some good things. We’ll need to keep working so we can improve our game from where we are at.”

Trikol Avatus scored 13 points for Timberline, which is scheduled to face Kellogg in the opening game of the Silver Valley Tournament on Friday at Kirby Krulitz Court in Wallace.

Mullan 5 5 11 3 – 24

Timberline 17 13 15 8 – 53

MULLAN – Nelson 12, Trogden 2, A. Zingler 6, T. Zingler 4, S. Petit 0, Appiah 0, Acheson 0, L. Petit 0, Rupp Connors 0, Imes 0, Ayers 0.

TIMBERLINE – Brown 7, West 7, Marshall 0, Nelson 2, Hunter 12, Avatus 13, Richardson 0, Christopherson 12.