Prep basketball roundup: South holds off West Fargo Horace – InForum

Fargo South 69, WF Horace 60

HORACE — James Hamilton scored 24 points and Dean Grant came through with 20 points in Fargo South’s win over West Fargo Horace in an Eastern Dakota Conference game on Monday.

Reis Kessel had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Hamilton had seven rebounds.

Horace’s Brady Westphal scored 18 points, Carvin Fish had 13 points and Moose Diomande finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

GF Central 67, WF Sheyenne 54

WEST FARGO — Grand Forks Central opened up a 14 point lead by Halftime and held West Fargo Sheyenne at bay in the second half in an EDC game on Monday.

Central’s Erick Paye had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Leo Strandell scored 15 points and Cole Wilber scored 12 points.

Dylan Beyl led the Mustangs with 15 points and Barieyedum Kpeenu scored nine points. Casey Clemenson scored eight points and Noah Olson scored seven points.

DGF 83, Crookston 47

CROOKSTON — Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton breezed by Crookston in a non-conference game on Monday.

WF Sheyenne 75, GF Central 48

GRAND FORKS — West Fargo Sheyenne had little trouble with Grand Forks Central in an EDC game on Monday.

Tri-State 66, Oak Grove 59

FAIRMOUNT, ND — Tri-State edged Fargo Oak Grove on Monday.