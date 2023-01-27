Prep basketball Roundup for Thursday, Jan. 28 – InForum

West Fargo 72, West Fargo Sheyenne 66

WEST FARGO — The West Fargo Packers bested the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs in a Thursday night Eastern Dakota Conference matchup.

The Packers’ Miriley Simon finished with 17 points and three rebounds. Chole Pfau had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Solveig Seymour combined for 14 points and two assists. The Packers shot 30 for 65 from the field.

Brenna Dick had 20 points, six rebounds and a block for Sheyenne. Maya Metcalf earned a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Kaitlyn Haas had 11 points and two rebounds. The Mustangs were 23 for 54 from the floor.

West Fargo improved to 12-3 in EDC points and 11-3 overall. Sheyenne fell to 11-4 in EDC points and 9-5 overall.

Moorhead 62, Buffalo 58

MOORHEAD — The Moorhead Spuds fended off Buffalo on Thursday night.

Moorhead’s Annie Horan led the charge with 14 points. Julia McAdams had 13 points and Anna Nelson scored 12 points.

Mary McNamara scored 17 points for Buffalo. Ella Zwart finished with 13 points. Ellie Madsen had nine and Brylie Guida had eight.

Moorhead improved to 3-4 in its section and 5-13 overall. Buffalo dropped to 1-4 in its section and 3-12 overall.

Fargo Davies at Valley City, postponed

VALLEY CITY — Dangerous driving conditions forced officials to postpone the game. No makeup date has been set.

Fargo Davies is 13-1. Valley City is 3-10.

Central Cass 61, Fargo Oak Grove 58

CASSELTON — The Central Cass Squirrels edged the Oak Grove Grovers in Class B basketball on Thursday night.

Central Cass rose to 7-0 while the Grovers dropped to 1-4 in their section and 3-12 overall.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 72, Breckenridge 62

GLYNDON — Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton powered past Breckenridge on Thursday night.

DGF boosted its conference mark to 9-1 and is 12-2 overall. Breckenridge fell 1-3 in its conference and 2-11 overall.

Moorhead Park Christian 66, Lake Park-Audubon 54

LAKE PARK — Moorhead Park Christian rolled by Lake-Park-Audubon in Thursday’s road game.

Park Christian climbed to 3-5 in the 6A section and 6-10 overall. Lake Park-Audubon fell to 3-2 in the section and 6-10 overall.