Prep Basketball Roundup: Camas falls to Oregon 6A state champ Beaverton
Camas couldn’t get much going on offense in a 43-29 season-opening home loss Wednesday to Beaverton, the reigning Class 6A Oregon girls basketball state champions.
“Tough start to the season,” Camas Coach Scott Thompson said. “Beaverton played pressure defense and held us to a rough shooting night.”
Kierra Thompson scored 12 points to lead the Papermakers, who placed fourth at the Class 4A state tournament last season.
Zoe Borter scored 14 points and Lainey Spear added 13 for Beaverton, which led 28-10 at halftime.
ADNA 70, LA CENTER 12 — Without two of its top players, the Wildcats couldn’t keep up on the road.
La Center lost Gianna D’Emilio to a likely season-ending ankle injury in their opener Monday. Fellow guard Shaela Bradley missed Wednesday’s game to attend a soccer showcase in Tennessee.
Talia Wise scored eight points to lead the Wildcats (0-2).
Boys basketball
HOCKINSON 59, CENTRALIA 32 — Igor Povahniuk scored seven of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter as the Hawks got off to a hot start to beat Centralia.
Hockinson led 18-6 after one quarter, then pulled away late with a 24-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.
The Hawks got production throughout the roster with nine other players scoring three points or more.