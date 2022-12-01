Prep Basketball Roundup: Camas falls to Oregon 6A state champ Beaverton

Camas couldn’t get much going on offense in a 43-29 season-opening home loss Wednesday to Beaverton, the reigning Class 6A Oregon girls basketball state champions.

“Tough start to the season,” Camas Coach Scott Thompson said. “Beaverton played pressure defense and held us to a rough shooting night.”

Kierra Thompson scored 12 points to lead the Papermakers, who placed fourth at the Class 4A state tournament last season.

Zoe Borter scored 14 points and Lainey Spear added 13 for Beaverton, which led 28-10 at halftime.

ADNA 70, LA CENTER 12 — Without two of its top players, the Wildcats couldn’t keep up on the road.