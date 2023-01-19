Prep basketball roundup: Big 2nd half fuels 14-point Box Elder win at Bonneville | News, Sports, Jobs

1 / 2 Box Elder’s Jackson McKee (31) tries to make a move to the basket while guarded by Bonneville’s Carter Coombs (left) during a high school boys basketball game at Bonneville High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Patrick Carr, Standard-Examiner 2 / 2 ❮ ❯





WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville shot 7 of 14 from the field in the third quarter and scored 15 points, the kind of offensive output the Lakers’ boys basketball team needed to try and keep pace with Box Elder out of the locker room on Wednesday night.

The thing is, the Bees were hotter. They shot 10 of 12 and scored 22 points in the third, extending their 25-24 halftime lead to 47-39 on the way to being 56-42 victors.

With Region 5 games well underway, Box Elder (8-5, 1-1 Region 5) is starting to feel like it’s getting closer to its ceiling, which is a rather high ceiling after the Bees returned four starters and some key rotation players from a year ago.

The early parts of the season were bumpy. A handful of basketball players were on the football team that had a long playoff run, and then one basketball starter quit in November.

Box Elder started the season 2-2 against good teams, then went to North Carolina where it went 2-1. The Bees have gone 4-2, including Wednesday’s game, since coming back home.

“I really think every day we get a little bit closer to how we can be and can compete. I really do feel like we’re getting one step closer every day to getting our legs Underneath us and finding our rhythm, finding our groove,” BE senior Jackson McKee said.

McKee led the Bees with 13 points Wednesday, nine of them coming in the second half. Elijah Kersey and Gabe Sever scored 12 points each.

Backup center Max Isaacson scored eight first-half points, including six points in the second quarter that saw Box Elder turn around a 24-17 deficit. Kersey finished a baseline drive in traffic to put BE up 25-24 at halftime.

By then, the frying pan was searing hot. The Bees went inside in the third quarter to Jackson McKee, Sever and Cole Mortensen. Sever hit a deep 3-pointer to make the lead 41-34, Ben Tesch responded with a driving layup and Sever drove inside the next trip down for 43-36.

“Third quarter, we did really well moving the ball offensively, found each other, got each other shots. They’re easier to go in when you’re moving for each other and moving the ball,” McKee said. “And it really helped us — it came down to our defense, and if we’re sound on defense and getting good rebounds, it’s a lot easier to go down and set up a nice offense.”

Nate Burdett made a 3 for Bonneville to cut the lead to 45-39, then the Bees took over for good and finished the game on an 11-3 run. After a 10-of-12 shooting outburst in the third quarter, Box Elder’s defense tightened up in the fourth quarter and forced Bonneville to shoot 1 for 11 in the final frame.

“We’ve had moments where the rim seems really big, but probably not against as good as a defensive team in a close game. When you’re up 10, everything seems to go in and every shot falls,” head Coach Jace McKee said.

Bo Dixon led the Lakers (5-8, 1-1) with 12 points and Tesch had nine. Bonneville was without key rotation players Judd Fawbush and Zac Combe due to injury.

OGDEN 54, GRANTSVILLE 45

OGDEN — Austin Johnson scored 19 points to lead Ogden to an upset win over Grantsville.

Teegan Porter added 10 points for Ogden (6-7, 2-0 Region 13). The Tigers outscored the Cowboys 13-7 in the fourth quarter and 27-17 in the second half.

MORGAN 61, BEN LOMOND 44

OGDEN — Twelve players scored for Morgan in a win at Ben Lomond.

Eli Bailey led Morgan (11-4, 2-1 Region 13) with 15 points and Derrick Tilby scored nine.

Jake East led all scorers with 20 points for Ben Lomond (1-13, 0-2) and Jaxon Watson had nine.

VIEWMONT 73, NORTHRIDGE 64

LAYTON — Viewmont got out to a 41-31 Halftime lead on the way to a region win.

Drez Jensen scored 21 points to lead Viewmont (6-9, 1-1 Region 5). Mitch Jeppesen totaled 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Scott Noel added 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaxon Hueusser scored 14 points.

Bentley Whitear led all scorers with 24 points for Northridge (5-8, 0-2), shooting 4 of 9 from deep. De’Qoune Kennedy added 14 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTHRIDGE 46, VIEWMONT 44

BOUNTIFUL — On Tuesday, Northridge outscored Viewmont 18-10 in the third quarter and held on for a win after training 15-3 in the first quarter.

Shanda Sternberg scored 10 points for Northridge (8-5, 2-0 Region 5), Madison Hosino scored nine points, Kaylee Hess had eight and Karlee Mayfield added seven.

GRANTSVILLE 58, OGDEN 36

GRANTSVILLE — On Tuesday, Zoey Franklin scored 16 points for Ogden in a road loss.

Ashley Christensen added 10 points for Ogden (9-6, 2-1 Region 13).

LAYTON CHRISTIAN 57, SOUTH SUMMIT 51

LAYTON — On Tuesday, Grace Edos scored 19 points as Layton Christian held on for a home win.

Bianca Silva and Ruzgar Boyle each scored 12 points for LCA (9-5, 2-1 Region 13).

SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED

Ridgeline 69, Bear River 41

St. Joseph 28, Rowland Hall 26

