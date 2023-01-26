Prep basketball roundup: Balanced Box Elder boys top Northridge | News, Sports, Jobs

BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder High boys basketball had four double-digit scorers and won the third quarter 26-9 in a 75-51 region win over Northridge on Wednesday night.

Cooper Stevenson hit five 3-pointers on the way to 19 points for Box Elder (10-5, 3-1 Region 5). Jackson McKee scored 18 points (13 in the first half), and Elijah Kersey and Cole Mortensen each added 12 points.

Peyton Perkins scored 13 points to lead Northridge (5-10, 0-4). De’Qoune Kennedy scored 12 points and Bentley Whitear had 10.

BOUNTIFUL 63, BONNEVILLE 61

WASHINGTON TERRACE — Carson Smith poured in 28 points to help Bountiful hold off Bonneville.

Danny Holland added 11 points for Bountiful (6-9, 1-3 Region 5).

Nate Burdett led Bonneville (6-9, 3-1) with 23 points, making five 3-pointers. Bo Dixon scored 14 points and Derek Keith pitched in 10.

WOODS CROSS 67, VIEWMONT 59

BOUNTIFUL — Jaxon Smith and Mason Bendinger each scored 22 points to lead Woods Cross past Viewmont.

Smith shot 5 of 11 from the 3-point line and dished four assists for Woods Cross (13-3, 4-0 Region 5). Bendinger pulled down nine rebounds. Cade Eberhardt totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Scott Noel led Viewmont (6-11, 1-3) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Trevor Green had 14 points and four assists.

SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED

Ben Lomond 62, South Summit 57

Morgan 60, Ogden 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRANTSVILLE 40, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 29

GRANTSVILLE — On Tuesday, Layton Christian held region-leading Grantsville to 30% shooting from the field but couldn’t overcome a cold shooting night of its own.

Ruzgar Boyle led Layton Christian (9-7, 2-3 Region 13) with 13 points and Bianca Silva scored 10.

SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED

Bear River 55, Logan 32 (Wed.)

Patrick Carr contributed to this report.

