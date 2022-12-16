Prep basketball: Martin, Vargas lead Mountain View boys over Kelso 52-41
Jacob Martin scored 16 points and Isaiah Vargas scored 14 as the Mountain View boys basketball team beat Kelso 52-41 Thursday to remain unbeaten in the 3A Greater St. Helens League.
After Kelso opened the game by taking a 15-8 lead after the first quarter, Mountain View rallied to take a 28-19 into halftime, with Vargas scoring eight points in the quarter.
Martin scored 10 of his 16 in the second half as the Thunder (5-1, 3-0 3A GSHL) sealed the win.
Payton Stewart scored 14 points to lead Kelso (3-3, 1-1).
RIDGEFIELD 54, WASHOUGAL 48 — Colten Castro scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the decisive fourth quarter for Ridgefield in a 2A Greater St. Helens League game.
After Washougal took a 31-22 lead into halftime, the Spudders cut the deficit to 39-37 after three quarters.
Cole Chester added 10 points for Ridgefield (3-2, 3-1).
Sam Evers had 16 to lead Washougal (2-3, 1-2). Holden Bea added 12 points, and Mather Minnis had 10.
COLUMBIA RIVER 100, HOCKINSON 56 — Hezekiah Ponder led six Rapids in double figures with 20 points.
Adam Reeder scored 11 and Ponder and Niko Valdez added 10 each in the first quarter as River (2-5, 2-2 2A GSHL) took a 33-21 lead.
The Rapids seized control 32-6 second quarter.
Grant Gumringer had 12 points to lead Hockinson (2-3, 1-3).
MARK MORRIS 75, WOODLAND 58 — Braydon Olson scored 33 points with five 3-pointers and Kobe Parlin had 29 points in the Monarchs’ win over visiting Woodland in the 2A GSHL matchup.
Olson had 20 points in the first half as Mark Morris took a 41-30 lead into halftime.
Parlin went 9 for 9 from the free-throw line.
Dane Huddleston led Woodland in scoring with 19 points, and Justin Philpot had 10.
LA CENTER 96, FORT VANCOUVER 69 — Austin Nixon had 36 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a non-league home win.
Boston Walker added 11 points and nine rebounds in one half of play before rolling his ankle.
Jayce Grotte scored 14, Anthony Walker had 11 and Cody Gardner added 10 for La Center (3-2).
Jamo Hick had 21 points and Kaeleb Cvitkovich had 19 to lead Fort (0-5).
SETON CATHOLIC 52, EVERGREEN 46 — Playing with a roster made thin by injury and illness, Seton Catholic was able to fend off the Plainsmen down the stretch.
Tyler Tran scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, and Jack Jenniges added six in the period. Jenniges finished with a team-high 18 points.
Brady Angelo scored 14 for Seton Catholic (5-1).
Arthur Ban scored 12 to lead Evergreen (1-5).
EATONVILLE 70, CASTLE ROCK 57 — Castle Rock came up short in its first road trip of the season. Trystin Marin led the Rockets with 21 points, and Lane Partridge added 12.
Girls basketball
MOUNTAIN VIEW 41, ST. HELENS (ORE.) 39 — Katelyn Henderson scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half to help lead the Thunder back from 13 points down and beat visiting St. Helens, Ore.
Mountain View trailed 28-18 at the half and whittled it away from there.
The Thunder were up by as many as six points in the fourth quarter. St. Helens got as close as two points and would miss a half-court shot as the final buzzer sounded.
Nina Peterson added 12 points for Mountain View.