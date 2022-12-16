Prep basketball: Martin, Vargas lead Mountain View boys over Kelso 52-41

Jacob Martin scored 16 points and Isaiah Vargas scored 14 as the Mountain View boys basketball team beat Kelso 52-41 Thursday to remain unbeaten in the 3A Greater St. Helens League.

After Kelso opened the game by taking a 15-8 lead after the first quarter, Mountain View rallied to take a 28-19 into halftime, with Vargas scoring eight points in the quarter.

Martin scored 10 of his 16 in the second half as the Thunder (5-1, 3-0 3A GSHL) sealed the win.

Payton Stewart scored 14 points to lead Kelso (3-3, 1-1).

RIDGEFIELD 54, WASHOUGAL 48 — Colten Castro scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the decisive fourth quarter for Ridgefield in a 2A Greater St. Helens League game.

After Washougal took a 31-22 lead into halftime, the Spudders cut the deficit to 39-37 after three quarters.