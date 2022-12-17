Prep basketball Legend Hulsman Returns to Albuquerque High and holds court, yet again

Roberto E. Rosales/Journal Hall of Fame basketball Coach Jim Hulsman, center, his wife Mary Lois Hulsman, left, and former players Derrick Granberry, top left, and Manny Otero, top right, are pictured prior to a pre-game ceremony Friday night at Albuquerque High School. Eldorado High boys basketball Coach Roy Sanchez, left, shakes hands with former Albuquerque High Coach Jim Hulsman prior to Friday night’s game between those two schools. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Former Albuquerque High boys basketball Coach Jim Hulsman is acknowledged prior to Friday’s game between his former school and Eldorado High. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Former Albuquerque High basketball Coach Jim Hulsman watches a junior varsity game between the school and Eldorado on Friday night at Albuquerque High. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Albuquerque High students hold state championship trophies won by the school under former boys basketball Coach Jim Hulsman. The school held a ceremony Friday night naming the court over the legendary Coach all over again. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

They stopped by to pay their respects, a steady Parade of giddy admirers. Individuals. Small groups. Former players, longtime friends, fans of Albuquerque High boys basketball.

For a good hour before the Bulldogs played host to Eldorado on Friday, people waited to say hello to Jim Hulsman, the Hall of Fame Coach whose name is synonymous with AHS and who made an extraordinarily rare public appearance at Bulldog City on a game night.

The legend, now 92, sat opposite the visitors’ bench, and welcomed everyone with a smile and a handshake.

He was practically holding court.

Of course, why shouldn’t they? It’s his court.

This is what lured Hulsman to Bulldog City on Friday. The gym’s floor, which was already named for him (in 1997), and indeed has two logos bearing his name near both sidelines, has a new wrinkle at the center-court logo. It now bears Jim Hulsman’s name. The work was done over the recent Thanksgiving break. This current floor had been redone sometime in the mid-2000s, at which point his name was no longer part of the center circle, as it had been.

Two years ago, a movement began to paint Hulsman’s name onto the center of the floor.

There was a 10-minute pre-game ceremony Friday to honor Hulsman and to officially announce the addition.

“Very emotional,” Hulsman would say a few minutes later, in the quiet of the spacious AHS lobby, fighting back tears. “I grew up in this town, and from the first grade on, I guess I had a little bit of green in my blood.”

Hulsman is a 1949 AHS Graduate and is one of the most famous boys basketball coaches in the state’s history. He is arguably New Mexico’s most famous living high school coach, from any sport.

During his Magnificent career (a 660-223 record from 1969-2002), he led the school to seven state championships, the last coming in 1998. As those teams were announced Friday, the Trophy from that season was walked out to the center of the court.

And before the game tipped off, the players from both Albuquerque High and Eldorado came over to shake Hulsman’s hand. The JV game actually featured two head coaches who once played for Hulsman, Isaac Massie of Eldorado and Renaldo Meadors of AHS. Roy Sanchez, Eldorado’s varsity coach, has been doing this long enough that he coached many times against Hulsman before Hulsman retired 20 years ago.

When Hulsman returned Friday, he was wearing that iconic green blazer that helped define his image.

How old is that jacket, he was asked? Hulsman leaned in and whispered with a smile, “I’ve had two or three of them.”

After the ceremony, fans waited to get a photo with Hulsman, who accommodated every request. On this night, even as the Bulldogs and Eldorado were playing a few feet away (Eldorado won, 71-48), he was the school’s resident rock star.

“Thank you for all that you’ve done,” one woman said as she shook Hulsman’s hand.

“I haven’t done anything,” Hulsman told the smiling woman. It wasn’t true.

But the ceremony had Hulsman Waxing nostalgic. He is rarely seen at Bulldog City, where he once ruled.

“It was great to see so many familiar faces. You know, they’re part of my family, and they mean so much to me,” he said, his voice slightly trembling. “What’s better?”