Prep basketball highlights: Union boys edge Tahoma 54-52

Yanni Fassilis scored 18 points and the Union boys basketball team picked up a 54-52 win at Tahoma on Saturday in Tacoma.

Kody Holcomb added 13 points for the Titans, who were coming off a league loss at Battle Ground on Friday.

NAPAVINE 56, LA CENTER 42 — Visiting Napavine pulled away with a 22-9 second quarter for the non-league win over the Wildcats.

Austin Nixon led La Center in scoring with 14 points.

James Grose of Napavine led all scorers with 26.

STEVENSON 52, HUDSON’S BAY 48 — The Bulldogs made the most of it from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter by hitting 10 of 13 to get the non-league win over visiting Hudson’s Bay.

Kacen Bach led Stevenson with a double-double of 19 points — 13-for-13 from the free-throw line — and 12 rebounds.