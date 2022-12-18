Prep basketball highlights: Union boys edge Tahoma 54-52
Yanni Fassilis scored 18 points and the Union boys basketball team picked up a 54-52 win at Tahoma on Saturday in Tacoma.
Kody Holcomb added 13 points for the Titans, who were coming off a league loss at Battle Ground on Friday.
NAPAVINE 56, LA CENTER 42 — Visiting Napavine pulled away with a 22-9 second quarter for the non-league win over the Wildcats.
Austin Nixon led La Center in scoring with 14 points.
James Grose of Napavine led all scorers with 26.
STEVENSON 52, HUDSON’S BAY 48 — The Bulldogs made the most of it from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter by hitting 10 of 13 to get the non-league win over visiting Hudson’s Bay.
Kacen Bach led Stevenson with a double-double of 19 points — 13-for-13 from the free-throw line — and 12 rebounds.
Jordan Waymire added 15 points and six rebounds, and Chris Blackledge had 11 points.
Hudson’s Bay was led in scoring by Greg Perry with 11 and Anthony Garces-Armstrong with 10.
PROSSER 61, RA LONG 59 — Cavin Holden’s potential game-tying shot with 4 seconds to play bounced out and Prosser beat the Lumberjacks in a non-league game at the Moda Center in Portland.
Holden, who was coming off a 54-point game on Friday against Ridgefield, had 19 against Prosser.
Jaxon Cook added 16 points and Jake Gabbard 14.
Girls basketball
CAMAS 63, GIG HARBOR 21 — Reagan Jamison and Addison Harris both had double-doubles to lead the Papermakers past visiting Gig Harbor in the non-league game.
Harris had 19 points and 10 rebounds plus three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Jamison finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Keirra Thompson also had a solid game for Camas with a team-high eight assists to go with seven points.
UNION 61, PUYALLUP 50 — Brooklynn Haywood scored 25 points in three quarters, making five 3-pointers, as the Titans won at Puyallup.
Ava Smith added 11 points for Union.