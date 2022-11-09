PREP BASKETBALL: Hanceville opens season with 75-30 win over Asbury, Lady Bulldogs fall 40-30

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville Bulldogs tipped off their season against Asbury at Lane Horton Gymnasium Tuesday night and got things started with an impressive, 75-30 win over the Rams. The Lady Bulldogs took on Asbury as well but dropped a tough battle with the Lady Rams 40-30.

Asbury 40 – Hanceville 30 (Varsity Girls)

A rebound and put-back by Kate Sterling got Hanceville on the scoreboard first, but points were hard to come by for both teams. Savana McAnnally knocked down a jumper and Katelyn Boyd added a layup down low to give the Lady Bulldogs a 6-1 lead. McAnnally drilled a three to give Hanceville a 9-4 lead, but a late basket by the Lady Rams made it a 9-6 game going into the second period.

Boyd hit another basket down low and so did Aaliyah Twitty to help push the Lady Bulldog lead to 14-8 with a little over three minutes to go in the first half. Asbury went on a 6-0 run to tie the game up at 14, but a McAnnally free throw broke the tie and Hanceville went into the locker room with a slim 15-14 lead.

Another basket down low by Boyd to start the second half gave Hanceville a 17-14 lead, but the Lady Rams scored the next nine points to take a 23-17 lead. Twitty scored four straight baskets for the Lady Bulldogs to give them a 25-23 lead late in the third period. Asbury tied it up on a basket down low, but Twitty broke the tie with a free throw as Hanceville went into the final period with a 26-25 lead.

A free throw by Sterling and two more by Emilee Farmer pushed the Lady Bulldog lead to 29-26. But after that, it was all Asbury as they finished the game on a 14-1 run and the Lady Bulldogs dropped a tough game to the Lady Rams, 40-30.

Twitty finished with 11 points for Hanceville. McAnnally added seven points. Boyd ended up with six points. Sterling added four and Farmer chipped in with two.

Hanceville 75 – Asbury 30 (Varsity Boys)

Hanceville couldn’t have asked for a better start to their game against Asbury as Zach Campbell hit a layup to get the scoring started for the Bulldogs. Will Calvert added a layup, then Brayden Harris scored seven straight points for Hanceville as they jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead. Asbury got on the board on a pair of free throws, but the Bulldogs kept adding to their lead as Noah Jones scored five points, Logan Quick added a three, and Campbell and Carson Garrett added a basket down low. Hanceville collected seven steals in the opening period as they took a 26-6 lead into the second period.

A basket each by Harris and Campbell, plus a three by Austin Wood, pushed the Hanceville lead to 33-12. A quick scoring run by the Rams made it a 33-18 contest, but the Bulldogs quickly responded in a big way to end the first half as Konnor Helms scored six straight points and Harris added another basket down low as the Bulldogs took a commanding 41 -18 lead into the locker room.

The Bulldogs kept padding their lead in the third quarter as Harris, Campbell, and Calvert each knocked down a three. Plus, the bench players added some points as well and Hanceville took a 62-26 lead into the final period. The fourth quarter was run under a hot clock and the Bulldogs ended up rolling past Asbury, 75-30.

All but two Hanceville players found the scoring column, with Harris leading the way with 19 points. Calvert added 12 points. Jones ended up with 11. Campbell added nine and Helms finished with eight.

Hanceville will remain home Friday night to take on Corner.

