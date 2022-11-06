PREP BASKETBALL: East Lawrence comes from behind to top Vinemont 41-39

VINEMONT, Ala. – This year’s Vinemont Tip-Off Classic concluded with Vinemont facing off against East Lawrence. The Lady Eagles held a lead late in the game, but East Lawrence rallied to come from behind and defeat Vinemont 41-39.

East Lawrence jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start the game, but Reagan Robinson drilled a three to cut it to 4-3. East Lawrence continued their strong start to the game as they went on a 7-0 run to push their lead to 11-3. Caroline Miller hit a free throw to make it 11-4, but a couple of late baskets by East Lawrence gave them a 16-4 lead. A basket down low by Morgan Flanagan made it a 16-6 game and a basket before the buzzer by Robinson helped cut the Vinemont deficit to 10 at 18-8.

Vinemont got off to a much better start in the second quarter as four straight points by Raylee Quick made it an 18-12 game early in the second period. Another Robinson three cut it to 18-15, then a layup by Carley Stephens and a pair of Robinson free throws gave Vinemont a 19-18 lead with less than three minutes to go in the first half. East Lawrence knocked down a free throw for their first point of the quarter to tie it up at 19 with 1:44 left before halftime. Each team traded a basket before the half ended and the score was tied at 21-all at the half.

East Lawrence held a slim 25-23 lead early in the third period, but Robinson hit a three from the right corner to give Vinemont a 26-25 lead. Quick drilled a long jumper to give Vinemont a 28-27 lead and later on, Robinson hit a shot down low to make it 30-27 with less than three minutes to go in the third period. East Lawrence hit a couple of late baskets to give them a 31-30 lead and Vinemont would go into the final period trailing by just one.

Maggie Burks hit a shot down low to give Vinemont a 32-31 lead and Morgan Flanagan hit a Trey to push their lead to 35-31. Flanagan later added a basket down low to make it a 37-31 game early in the final quarter. Robinson continued her red-hot shooting as she knocked down a floater to increase their lead to 39-31 with less than three minutes to go in the game. That’s when East Lawrence went on a Furious Rally as they turned numerous Vinemont turnovers into points as they tied the game up at 39 with less than 30 seconds to go in the game. Another fast-break layup by East Lawrence gave them a 41-39 lead with six seconds to go and a Miller shot was off as Vinemont fell just two points at the end, 41-39.

Robinson finished with 17 points for Vinemont. Flanagan added seven points. Quick ended up with six points. Burks added four points. Miller finished with three and Stephens chipped in with two.

The Lady Eagles will travel to take on Cold Springs next Friday.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.