PREP BASKETBALL: Bonners boys top century mark in opener





BOYS

BONNERS FERRY — Coming off back-to-back trips to the state 3A tournament, as well as their first district title in 15 years and first win at state in 15 years, the Bonners Ferry Badgers have high hopes coming into this season.

Asher Williams scored 29 points and the Badgers eclipsed the century mark in a 111-59 win over the North Idaho Christian Royals in their season opener Saturday.

“Our problem has never been scoring; we can put the ball in the basket for sure,” third-year Bonners Coach Nathan Williams said. “And we’re deep; my second five can put the ball in the hoop, too.”

Trey Bateman added 18 points, Ridge Williams 13 for Bonners Ferry, which hit 10 3-pointers.

Larry Fendich scored 31 points for North Idaho Christian (2-2).

“They played well, hit some impressive shots, Runners over our 6-4, 6-5 guys,” Nathan Williams said of Fendich.

Bonners Ferry plays host to Stillwater Christian on Tuesday.

NI Christian 16 20 15 8 — 59

Bonners Ferry 30 26 38 17 — 111

NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN—L.Fendich 31, K.Barnett 9, C.Smith 7, Ca. Malinauskas 5, D. Anton 7, Co. Malinauskas 0, K. Sakae 0.

BONNERS FERRY — R. Williams 13, E. Blackmore 6, Henslee 10, Petesch 8, A. Williams 29, Th. Bateman 12, Hammons 5, Tr. Bateman 18, Schulte 2, B. Blackmore 8.

GIRLS

44 Bonners Ferry

NI Christian 39

BONNERS FERRY — Asha Abubakari scored eight of her 18 points late in the fourth quarter as the host Badgers held off the Royals in nonleague play.

Markynn Pluid had nine points and 12 rebounds for Bonners Ferry (3-1), which jumped out to a 14-1 lead.

“We pressured them early,” Bonners Coach Travis Hinthorn said. “And they sat back in a 2-3 zone and we shot 26 percent in the second half. A lot of credit to them, after we got out to a big lead.”

Danica Kelly hit three threes and scored 18 points for North Idaho Christian (5-1), which plays at the Kootenai Thunder on Thursday.

Bonners Ferry travels to Kellogg on Tuesday.

NI Christian 3 12 14 10 — 39

Bonners Ferry 14 9 12 9 — 44

NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN — Peterson 5, Cate 1, Salaiz 0, Kelly 18, Overturf 8, S. Pilgrim 5, Y. Pilgrim 2.

BONNERS FERRY — Villaluz 5, Kimball 0, Pluid 9, Hinthorn 4, Blackmore 8, Abubakari 18, Falck 0, Sumpter 0.