Premiership Clubs set to hold ‘VAR summit’ amid handball controversies

The Scottish Premiership Chiefs are reportedly set to hold a summit on VAR.

It’s been said that the emergency meeting will be held as Scottish FA bosses seek to change the handball rules.

Since the re-start of the top flight after the winter break, several decisions have proved controversial surrounding handball incidents.

Recently, the most high-profile situation was during the recent 2-2 draw between Rangers and Celtic.

Carl Starfelt’s shot from the edge of the box appeared to Strike Connor Goldson’s arms inside the area. John Beaton did not award a penalty, and VAR did not advise him to review his on-field decision.

At the weekend again, another incident involving Rangers’ Goldson caught the eye, however, pundits have been almost unanimous that the decision to wave play on was the correct call in this instance.

After the derby, Celtic raised concerns with the SFA again over VAR, having already done so earlier in the campaign.

Now, the Daily Record says a summit involving all 12 Premiership Clubs is set to happen next week.

Answers about how to make the handball rules more clear will then be taken to FIFA.

Last week, prior to Celtic’s game against Kilmarnock, Postecoglou lambasted the technology’s process.

They said: “It’s just really confusing now for players in the box to know what they can or can’t do, because it seems it changes depending on who is in charge of the decision-making process.

“There has been zero consistency and these things normally even themselves out.

“But with the introduction of VAR and the decisions that have gone against us, there’s zero chance that’s going to even out by the end of the season.

“It’s just remarkable, we’ve had at least three major decisions go against us.

“We can say it just comes down to interpretation or whatever people want to say, but I guarantee you if that game finished 2-2 and Rangers were denied that decision, the talk would be about how that was a title-defining decision.

“The fact that it wasn’t because we still have a reasonable result, as we have in all the other games like at Tynecastle when the decisions went against us, doesn’t mean we should ignore it.

“That could be a team that gets relegated on a decision like that. It still needs highlighted and it still needs clarification.”