Premier Martial Arts faces federal lawsuit from 54 franchisees

Premier Martial Arts faces federal lawsuit from 54 franchisees

More than 50 franchisees have filed a federal lawsuit against Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts, saying the company systematically defrauded them for years by promoting its franchises as quickly profitable businesses that could be run on a part-time basis.

The suit alleges Premier Martial Arts claimed the Franchises could be run “semi-absentee” with just one full-time and one part-time employee, when in fact owners say they had to work 40 to 60 hours a week and hire far more employees to keep a studio running. The suit also claims the company made false statements about profitability, such as fabricating financial data to claim profit margins in excess of 40%.

One of the plaintiffs, Nashville Resident Morgan Barth, purchased three Territories in Middle Tennessee − areas where he was authorized to open a Premier Martial Arts franchise − and opened two, in Nashville and Murfreesboro. According to the lawsuit, Barth has never been able to turn a profit. His losses include franchise fees, construction costs and operating losses totaling about $800,000, the suit says.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button