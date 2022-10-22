Premier League tips, October 23: Goal-fest at Spurs, Leicester to earn first away win

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

This game on Sunday has the makings of a classic.

On the face of it a Spurs-Newcastle Clash might not get the neutral excited, but this match could well produce a goal-fest.

Antonio Conte’s men need to put on a display after they failed again against top-six opposition in defeat at Manchester United. The Italian made a point of the fact that his side have struggled against the better sides this season and he laughed off suggestions his side are title contenders at Old Trafford.

No doubt he will demand a reaction against Newcastle and Spurs have won their last eight games at home in the league. And their penultimate home game was an enthralling 6-2 win over Leicester.

An eight-goal repeat may be a long shot, but Newcastle look primed to push Spurs Harder than any of the also-rans that have been brushed aside in the capital so far.

Newcastle’s last trip to London was a 4-1 win at Fulham, while they were unlucky to lose 2-1 at Liverpool at the end of August.

Eddie Howe has got Newcastle revved up and they are unbeaten in their last six games.

Their midweek win over Everton was much deserved with the Magpies recording 16 shots to Everton’s one, despite sharing possession 50-50.

While Newcastle are proving hard to beat, Spurs will come out of the traps hard at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and an early goal may lead to a high-scoring affair.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester

We opposed Wolves at home to Forest last week and came out on the wrong side of a 1-0 scoreline.

In truth, that game could have gone either way and Wolves were slightly fortunate to win with Brennan Johnson missing a penalty.

It was certainly not the type of performance to put us off Leicester breaking their away-day duck.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have five defeats from five away games and the fact they have netted in all five gives us some hope. They were also better than the 6-2 scoreline suggests at Spurs. And defeats at Arsenal and Chelsea will not define their season.

Rodgers has claimed the recent home win over Forest has changed the mood, but they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth in their last away game. A little bit more belief would have seen them keep Bournemouth out, but they relinquished control in the second half and were punished for doing so.

However, a confidence-boosting 2-0 win over struggling Leeds on Thursday evening will have done wonders. Perhaps they have finally turned the corner.

Wolves are hardly full of confidence and the Squad will have seen QPR’s Michael Beale turn down the chance to take over at Molineux this week. Interim boss Steve Davis now has the reins on a full-time basis until the new year, so the players might get a small boost from that.

Leicester are worth chancing at a best-priced 11/5 to grab their first away win of the season against a home side under caretaker charge.

Key stats



Tottenham have won their last eight home PL matches





Tottenham have scored at least two goals in their last three home PL matches





Newcastle are undefeated in their last six PL matches





There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Leicester’s last five PL away games





There have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of Wolves’ last six home PL games





Wolverhampton Wanderers have won just one of their last five Premier League games against Leicester City.

Suggested bets



Tottenham vs Newcastle over 2.5 goals





Tottenham vs Newcastle over 3.5 goals





Team to score first – Tottenham





