PREMIER LEAGUE: ‘The new Haaland’ – Chelsea confirm the signing of goal machine David Datro Fofana

Chelsea sign David Fofana



The youngster who will be joining from Molde, former club of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, will cost Chelsea a fee of £11 million.

Fofana has impressed in 2022 with the Norwegian club, bagging 15 goals and five assists in 24 matches, and will now hope he can make an impact in the Premier League.

“Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana,” read a club statement. “The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club!”

Bigger picture for Chelsea



After Armando Broja sustained a serious knee injury, it became imperative for the Blues to strengthen their attacking options. In addition to Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Fofana will give Potter another offensive option.