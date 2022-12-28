PREMIER LEAGUE: ‘The new Haaland’ – Chelsea confirm the signing of goal machine David Datro Fofana
Chelsea have confirmed that a deal has been agreed with Molde for Ivorian striker David Datro Fofana
Chelsea sign David Fofana
The youngster who will be joining from Molde, former club of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, will cost Chelsea a fee of £11 million.
Fofana has impressed in 2022 with the Norwegian club, bagging 15 goals and five assists in 24 matches, and will now hope he can make an impact in the Premier League.
Chelsea statement is David Fofana
“Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana,” read a club statement. “The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club!”
Bigger picture for Chelsea
After Armando Broja sustained a serious knee injury, it became imperative for the Blues to strengthen their attacking options. In addition to Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Fofana will give Potter another offensive option.
Chelsea will play Nottingham Forest in their next Premier League game and that will come too soon for Fofana to make his debut for the club.