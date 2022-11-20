Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 14

The best free-kick ever scored by a City player? 🤔@KevinDeBruyne‘s Sublime free-kick against Leicester 👇 pic.twitter.com/C4da0tdlCb — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 29, 2022

The Belgian stepped up to a free-kick and pulled out this gorgeous effort which, thankfully, picked up that Delicious thwack off the post en route to the back of the net.

Without their star striker, this was a big win for Man City.

The bruising Brentford centre-back dispatched of his usual towering header in favor of this impressive scissor kick which fired the Bees ahead against Wolves.

Was it the best goal from the game? Well…

Ruben Neves doing what Ruben Neves does best! 👉😃 pic.twitter.com/4UhXjWRT1G — Wolves (@Wolves) October 29, 2022

The in-demand midfielder can’t seem to stop himself when the ball drops to him on the edge of the box, and why should he stop? He’s a walking highlight reel from 25 yards.

He might not have many more goals left in his Wolves locker, but there are plenty to enjoy from the past.

Some intense pressing saw the ball fall to Kaoru Mitoma, who breezed past two Defenders and took another one out of the game with a neat pass to Leandro Trossard, who still had a lot of work to do.

The Belgian looked Kepa Arrizabalaga in the eyes, took the ball around the goalkeeper and arrowed the ball into the back of the net.

Miggy Almirón adds to his collection of stunning strikes! 💥🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/WVnBEMRMKU — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 29, 2022

The Newcastle man curled home his seventh goal of the campaign to cap off an excellent display against Aston Villa, who became the latest inmates in the Almiron Penitentiary.

A completely unrelated stat for you: Jack Grealish has seven goals since he joined Man City in 2021.

🍿 Highlights are here, Gooners! 📺 Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest 👇 pic.twitter.com/xMicFdYgc3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 30, 2022

The fourth goal of Arsenal’s 5-0 thumping of Nottingham Forest was a delightful thump from the Ghanaian, who ran to the ball before arrowing it into the top corner.

There were a lot of special moments from this game, but that stands out from the bunch.