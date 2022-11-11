Premier League goal of the month : Miguel Almiron seals the Triple Crown for Newcastle United

The October 2022 Premier League goal of the month Winner has been revealed.

Eight goals in total were competing for the accolade.

With the nominations including one Newcastle United Strike from Miguel Almiron, his stunner at Fulham. This Proving to be the winning goal when it came to Premier League goal of the month for October 2022.

Premier League official announcement – ​​11 November 2022:

‘Miguel Almiron has completed a Premier League Awards double for October by winning the Budweiser Goal of the Month.

Almiron, who claimed his country’s EA SPORTS Player of the Month for October, takes the goal prize for his incredible volley in Newcastle’s 4-1 win at Fulham.

The Newcastle midfielder watched Bruno Guimaraes’ chipped pass loop over his shoulder before unleashing an Unstoppable Strike from an acute angle that flew over Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

This is his second Goal of the Month win, having first claimed it in April 2022 for a stunning Strike against Crystal Palace.

Almiron’s double success also gives Newcastle an October Awards treble with Eddie Howe voted Barclays Manager of the Month.

This is the first time a single club has won three monthly awards since November 2016.

The Paraguay star triumphed after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts, beating strikes from Thomas Partey, Conor Gallagher, Antony, Kevin De Bruyne, Dwight McNeil and Youri Tielemans.’

Earlier today, Eddie Howe was announced as October’s Manager of the month.

While Miguel Almiron was revealed as October’s Player of the month.

So this Premier League goal of the month award, makes it an October 2022 Newcastle United Triple Crown of awards!

