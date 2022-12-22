Premier League confirms ‘six game-changing’ VAR decisions were wrong this season

The Premier League confirmed ‘six game-changing’ VAR decisions were wrong this season with 42 deemed correct by a Key Match Incident panel.

An independent panel of three former players, representatives from the Premier League, and PGMOL referees, reviewed the games before the World Cup break and found six errors.

This includes Gabriel Martinelli’s goal, which would have given Arsenal a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute at Old Trafford.

🔴🤔 Gabriel Martinelli’s opener against Man Utd got ruled out for Odegaard’s tackle on Eriksen. It seems this one is still debated online too.pic.twitter.com/8n59dQwQlN — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 22, 2022

Lee Mason, the Video Assistant Referee [VAR], advised that Paul Tierney should rule out the goal for Martin Odegaard’s foul on Christian Eriksen during the build-up. United won the match 3-1.

The assessment determined that the goal should have stood. Other examples include Maxwel Cornet’s 90-minute equalizer for West Ham in a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea in September.

VAR disallowed the goal because Jarrod Bowen was adjudged guilty of having fouled Edouard Mendy, Chelsea’s goalkeeper, just before Cornet scored.

Worst VAR call of the season? 🤔 Cornet’s late equalizer for West Ham against Chelsea was contentiously disallowed for a foul on Mendy! 😶 pic.twitter.com/Ft1SpAWxtE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

Another example of an incorrect VAR call is Tyrick Mitchell’s own goal at Newcastle by Crystal Palace. Joe Willock fouled Vicente Guaita during the buildup and disallowed it. The match ended goalless.

⚫️⚪️ The Premier League have judged that Willock was pushed into Guaita and therefore Mitchell’s own goal should’ve stood.pic.twitter.com/n2HMb1CwfJ — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 22, 2022

Brentford was also penalized at Nottingham Forest when VAR determined that goalkeeper Dean Henderson had brought down Yoane Wissa for the spot kick. Bryan Mbeumo was the one who scored the penalty, and the game ended at 2-2.

🧤🌳 Dean Henderson gave away a penalty as he was judged to have made contact with Yoane Wissa. There’s no video of this but you can see it in the Highlights below!https://t.co/2ZAi0pZWs8 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 22, 2022

Also, a Douglas Luiz red for violent conduct against Aleksandar Mitrovic during Fulham’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa was incorrectly ruled. Villa were only 1-0 down at that time.

🤯 Douglas Luiz saw red for this ‘headbutt’ but the PL have admitted it wasn’t a red. pic.twitter.com/WFTWYkAkhe — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 22, 2022

A handball decision which went against Villa’s Lucas Digne to concede a penalty at Crystal Palace with Wilfried Zaha scoring on the rebound was a mistake.

🔵🔴 The penalty Crystal Palace got against Aston Villa on August 20th shouldn’t have stood.pic.twitter.com/zWIUbJYd1f — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 22, 2022

ESPN reported that the review also identified several other missed interventions, including two West Ham goals that should not have been allowed for handball in their 3-1 win against Fulham.

Howard Webb, a former Premier League official, takes over as PGMOL’s chief Refereeing officers with the Mandate to improve standards at ground level and at Stockley Park’s VAR centre.

To assist officials using the technology, a VAR Coach was appointed.

Webb plans to also visit Premier League Clubs in the New Year to discuss technology.

The six VAR ‘mistakes’

Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa, 20th August

Villa’s Lucas Digne is penalized for handball in 55 minutes. Wilfried Zaha converts the rebound to put Palace 2-1 ahead.

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham, 3rd September

Maxwel Cornet’s equalizer to make it 2-2 in the 90th minute is disallowed as Jarrod Bowen has been adjudged to have fouled Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace, 3rd September

Tyrick Mitchell’s own goal in the 51st minute was ruled out for Newcastle’s Joe Willock fouling Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal, 4th September

Gabriel Martinelli’s goal in the 12th minute was disallowed due to a foul by Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen.

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa, 20th October

After VAR adjudged that Douglas Luiz had headbutted Aleksandar Mitrovic, Villa’s Douglas Luiz received a straight red for violent conduct. Villa were down 1-0 at the time, and Steven Gerrard’s job had been at risk.

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford, 5th November

A spot kick was awarded for a foul by Forest keeper Dean Henderson on Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, which was then scored by Bryan Mbeumo to make it 1-1.

This is what fans said as the Premier League confirmed ‘six game-changing’ VAR decisions were wrong this season…

@ailliwre: VAR isn’t the problem – its the officials running it

@MarkPatton7: ​​And 2 of them are against Villa. Typical 🙄

@Sbg1976: You should try watching a Celtic SPFL game…there is generally 6 wrong VAR decisions a match! 🍀😂🍀

@Hunty_S92: Makes me laugh, these are people paid to make these decisions and they get them so badly wrong!

@MikeB237: Amazing that Meslier getting manhandled into the goal against Spurs wasn’t on this list nor when Jose Sa punched Kristensen in the face against Wolves.

@goatedlerma: Surprised all 6 aren’t Bournemouth decisions

@mikehodt: Only 6?

@andy_watkins84: So VAR and onfield officials hate wool. Got it

@MarkFletch117: I note that the @premierleague has admitted that so far this season 12.5% ​​of VAR interventions were incorrectly applied. That is a Shocking and wholly unacceptable statistic. It confirms that corrupt forces are at work. No other explanation.

West Ham playing volleyball vs Bournemouth was apparently fine 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/egDmrnmQf0 — Tom Jordan 🍒 (@TomJordan21) December 22, 2022



