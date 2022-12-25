Premier League confirms disallowed Arsenal goal among 22/23 Mistakes – GiveMeSport

Premier League bosses have admitted that a total of six game-changing VAR decisions were wrong in the first half of the season – including a huge call that went against Arsenal in their only defeat of the campaign so far.

According to ESPN, half a dozen of the 48 decisions overturned by VAR were actually incorrect. That’s in the opinion of an independent panel – including three former players – that reviews key incidents across matches on a weekly basis.

Former top-flight official Howard Webb has now taken up his post as the chief of Refereeing for the Professional Game Match Officials board and one of his first objectives will be to improve standards within the VAR room at Stockley Park.

Judging by this latest report, an overhaul is certainly needed.

The most high-profile gaffe adjudged to have been made by VAR so far this season came at Old Trafford when Manchester United played host to Arsenal in early September.

With the game locked at 0-0 in the 12th minute, Gabriel Martinelli believed he had given the Gunners an early lead with a Breakaway goal.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 04: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their sides goal later disallowed by VAR during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on September 04, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

However, VAR official Lee Mason controversially went on to advise referee Paul Tierney that he should rule the goal out because of a perceived foul in the build-up by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen.

The goal was chalked off – as you’ll see in the clip below.

Video: Gabriel Martinelli sees goal ruled out v Man Utd

The review panel has now decided that the goal should have been allowed to stand.

United went on to win the match 3-1 thanks to an equalizer from Antony, followed by a Marcus Rashford brace.

Granted, Mikel Arteta’s side ultimately lost the game by two goals, but the complexion of the afternoon was massively altered by the call to deny Martinelli the opening goal.

Other VAR errors identified by the review process include Maxwel Cornet’s late disallowed goal for West Ham at Chelsea.

The Ivory Coast international thought he had done enough to grab a point for the Hammers in west London, but his celebrations were cut short after VAR intervened for a ‘foul’ by Jarrod Bowen on Blues’ goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the build-up.

Video: West Ham goal v Chelsea controversially chalked off by VAR

Per ESPN, you can check out the full list of incorrect VAR overturns below:

Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa

Penalty conceded (scored on the rebound by Wilfried Zaha) for handball by Lucas Digne, 55th minute

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

Maxwel Cornet goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Jarrod Bowen on Edouard Mendy, 90th minute

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 03: Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United fouls Edouard Mendy of Chelsea leading to a VAR decision to Disallow West Ham’s 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on September 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace

Tyrick Mitchell own goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Joe Willock on Vicente Guaita, 51st minute

Man United 3-1 Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli goal disallowed for a foul in the buildup by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen, 12th minute

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz sent off for violent conduct against Aleksandar Mitrovic, 61st minute

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford

Penalty awarded (scored by Bryan Mbeumo) for a foul by Dean Henderson on Yoane Wissa, 44th minute.

The Premier League is set to resume after a 44-day absence due to the World Cup on Boxing Day.

One thing that all football fans would like this festive season is a little more consistency from VAR.

