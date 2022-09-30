Premier League announce Player, Manager, Goal & Save of the Month

The Premier League Awards for the best player, manager, goal, and save have been announced for the month of September 2022.

Player of the Month – Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

The forward has won the player of the month for the second time in his career after being involved in all four of Manchester United’s goals in the victories over Leicester City and Arsenal.

Rashford scored a brace and supplied an assist for Antony’s first Red Devils goal in the 3-2 win over Arsenal. He added another assist in the 1-0 win at Leicester.

The 24-year-old topped a six-man shortlist ahead of Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Alex Iwobi (Everton), Philip Billing (Bournemouth), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), and Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).

Manager of the Month – Erik ten Hag (Manchester United)

Ten Hag is the first Dutchman to win the Premier League’s Manager of the Month since Ronald Koeman for Southampton in January 2016, and the first Manchester United Coach since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2019.

The 52-year-old overcame a difficult start at Old Trafford to extend United’s winning streak to four league matches after victories over Leicester City and Arsenal in September.

Ten Hag beat Tottenham Coach Antonio Conte and Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil to this award.

Goal of the Month – Ivan Toney (Brentford)

The 26-year-old striker is the first member of Brentford’s Squad to claim a Premier League monthly award after winning his maiden prize.

Toney sealed the league’s best goal accolade following an exquisite chip in the 5-2 win over Leeds. That Strike completed his hat trick. They picked up a loose ball, dribbled past Diego Llorente and goalkeeper Illan Meslier, and then chipped the ball over Robin Koch from about 25 yards out.

Save of the Month – Jordan Pickford (Everton)

The England international wins the Premier League’s Save of the Month after a stunning stop against Liverpool.

During the first half at Goodison Park, an Agile Pickford rose superbly to tip Darwin Nunez’s shot against the crossbar. It saved Everton a precious point in the 0-0 Derby draw. It was also the club’s first clean sheet of the season.