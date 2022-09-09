Premier League and Football Association Statements

The Premier League and The Football Association have confirmed that this weekend’s matches will be postponed.

Premier League statement:

At a meeting this morning, Premier League Clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honor her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our Clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the Nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

FA statement:

Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing Patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible Legacy on our national game.

As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September.

The FA can confirm that all football fixtures across the Barclays Women’s Super League, Barclays Women’s Championship, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, and the Isuzu FA Trophy, will be postponed this weekend. We can also confirm that all football fixtures across the National League System [NLS]Steps 1-6, including the Vanarama National Leagues, the Women’s Football Pyramid [WFP]Tiers 3-7, and matches across grassroots football in England will be postponed.

Manchester City’s thoughts remain with The Royal Family and everyone in the country at this very sad time.

Tickets for tomorrow’s Premier League match at home to Tottenham Hotspur, and Sunday’s Women’s Super League at home to Arsenal will remain valid for when they are rescheduled, details of which will be released in due course.