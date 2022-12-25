Premier League: African questions and storylines on Boxing Day

Neither Kalidou Koulibaly nor Edouard Mendy has had a desirable 2022-23.

The centre-back’s time at Chelsea has been mixed, while the goalkeeper’s error-strewn showings continued in Qatar.

Koulibaly’s form appeared to improve early doors at the showpiece, but a calamitous performance in the 3-0 defeat by England in the round of 16 reminded fans of the West London club how unreliable the Senegal Captain has been in 22-23.

The pair have returned to training since the Lions of Teranga exited the World Cup, but it remains to be seen if we will witness their good versions when the Stamford Bridge outfit welcome bogey side Bournemouth to the Bridge next week.

At the other end of the pitch, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s time at the Bridge precipitated schadenfreude owing to the striker’s struggles in front of goal. The Gabon superstar has not netted a Premier League goal since scoring in early October at Crystal Palace, with his last Chelsea goal of any kind coming in the Blues’ 2-0 win at AC Milan on October 10.

That Wretched run in front of goal has already seen supporters question the former Arsenal captain, whose time in North London ended underwhelmingly.

Will that run without scoring end against the Cherries?