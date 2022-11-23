Premier Arts gears up for holiday events
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) – It’s a busy holiday season for Premier Arts.
Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about some fun events your entire family can enjoy.
Elf and Elf Jr. Show
ELF THE MUSICAL Friday, Dec. 16th at 7:30 & Saturday, Dec. 17th at 3:00 p.m
ALL YOUTH PRODUCTION of ELF JR., Saturday, Dec. 17th at 7:30pm & Sunday, Dec. 18th at 3:00pm
TICKETS: Call or visit The Lerner Theater Box Office (574) 293-4469 410 S. Main St. Elkhart, IN. or buy online at www.premierarts.org
BREAKFAST WITH BUDDY
Ever wish you could have breakfast with Buddy? Well, we have got SWEET news for you! Breakfast with Buddy the Elf Saturday, December 17th $25.00
Join Buddy the Elf for a special breakfast event at The Lerner Theatre!
THREE TIME SLOTS AVAILABLE • 9:00am-10:00am • 9:30am-10:30am • 10:00am-11:00am
SIGN UP HERE: https://www.premierarts.org/product/breakfast-with-buddy/
THE LERNER THEATER WINDOWS
Now through January, guests can view the window displays at The Lerner Theatre.
The theme is Elf, and the installations will include music.
ELF THE MOVIE
Free showing of Elf the movie on December 3 at 3 pm at City of Elkhart WinterFest.
There will also be a special guest….Buddy the Elf!
