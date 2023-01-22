Premier Arts Collective, Triune Mercy Center to continue art and music Therapeutic workshops

Premier Arts Collectivea nonprofit based in Greenville, and Triune Mercy Center will continue to partner to offer art and music Therapeutic workshops to the local community, both organizations announced Jan. 19.

The workshops will be held at TMC at 222 Rutherford St. in Greenville and are led by PAC Art Therapist Courtney Chandler and PAC Music Therapist Alison Hughey.

The 90-minute sessions will be held on Mondays at 9:30 am and rotate between art and music each week.

“We’re very excited to continue our partnership with Triune Mercy Center in 2023,” said PAC Director of Programs and Events Logan Rice. “These workshops provide more than simply a place to create and join in song. We continue to see the benefits of these Therapeutic workshops, whether it be a decrease in anxiety for the stresses of the day ahead, or a testimony of one’s story. It truly is amazing what happens when the arts are introduced as a vehicle of Healing and hope, and to continue to have the opportunity to bring that to our Greenville community is such a gift.”

The organizations began the partnership in May 2022, initially providing closed-group art and music therapy workshops to individuals served by TMC. In September, the workshops were opened to the public, allowing anyone in the community to participate.

For more information, contact [email protected]