Preliminary playoff brackets released for volleyball
NickStevensHSOT: RT @HighSchoolOT: Just In: NCHSAA Releases preliminary volleyball playoff brackets; Schools have until 2 pm to report errors
— Thu 12:57 p.m
— Thu 12:57 p.m
NickStevensHSOT: Looks like another update to the volleyball RPI rankings was posted at 11:15 AM today. Still Awaiting preliminary brackets.
— Thu 11:26 am
— Thu 11:26 am
HighSchoolOT: RT @NickStevensHSOT: According to the NCHSAA website, new RPI rankings will need to be calculated before Prelim brackets are released. The…
— Thu 9:41 am
— Thu 9:41 am
JMBpreps: Last one.. 4A East projections are done for the night Cardinal Gibbons drops to the 8th seed as Ashley leapfrogs… https://t.co/InWEGc04jO
— Wed 10:32 p.m
— Wed 10:32 p.m
JMBpreps: 1A East projections are done for the night Big flips in 1-seeds as Cape Hatteras and Pamlico County snag tiebreake… https://t.co/QPEpn1Mz37
— Wed 9:54 p.m
— Wed 9:54 p.m
JMBpreps: I’ll update 4A East at 10:15 pm — that’s when Maxpreps should have the Green Hope/Middle Creek score updated
— Wed 9:43 p.m
— Wed 9:43 p.m
JMBpreps: 2A West projections are done for the night Brevard & Polk County flip, some 1-seeds move around a lot https://t.co/tCjK97Xkfs 🧮🏐
— Wed 9:41 p.m
— Wed 9:41 p.m
JMBpreps: 3A West projections are done for the night North Henderson defeats West Henderson. It’s not in MP yet. Once it is,… https://t.co/8dvLTGHJR6
— Wed 9:23 p.m
— Wed 9:23 p.m
JMBpreps: Didn’t see that Camden County also lost tonight. Yeah, that probably was a bigger deal.
— Wed 9:19 p.m
— Wed 9:19 p.m
JMBpreps: 3A East projections are done for the night Biggest thing here is how Richlands “boxes out” Dixon & Swansboro cc… https://t.co/hYcWARdygb
— Wed 9:18 p.m
— Wed 9:18 p.m
JMBpreps: Really interested to see what happens, if anything, to RPI in the East after this. Needs to be entered into MaxPre… https://t.co/mO73pRJgj1
— Wed 9:00 p.m
— Wed 9:00 p.m
JMBpreps: Tonight Midway played Mintz Christian (was 13-0). Mintz is in something called the CCAA, smaller than the NCISAA, N… https://t.co/edSKGo1OKz
— Wed 8:48 p.m
— Wed 8:48 p.m
JMBpreps: 2A East tiebreakers were won by Farmville Central, Franklin Academy & Whiteville
— Wed 8:44 p.m
— Wed 8:44 p.m
HighSchoolOT: RT @JMBpreps: I’ll update volleyball projections Tomorrow morning is @HighSchoolOT. Tonight, please tell me if your conference will play…
— Support 9:47 pm
— Support 9:47 pm
.