Pregame Post-Ups: The Latest on Tatum’s Ankle

Jayson Tatum will miss tonight’s Matchup with the Washington Wizards with a sprained left ankle. This absence comes after the star wing was listed as questionable Wednesday night due to the same issue.

Despite the lingering ankle sprain, Tatum was able to play in both Wednesday’s and Friday’s victories. During those contests, they totaled 67 points over 68 minutes of action. On Sunday, however, it was deemed that his ankle needed time to recover.

A timetable for his return is to be determined.

Interim head Coach Joe Mazzulla was asked prior to Sunday’s game if Tatum will be available tomorrow night against Charlotte. The Coach was non-committal in his response.

“I think it just depends,” they said. “We’ll collaborate on what we think is important for him and our team in the short-term and long-term.”

Tonight’s game will be the first missed game of the season for Tatum. Up to this point, he had played in all 19 games while ranking seventh in the league in minutes per game (36.9) and sixth in the league in scoring average (30.5).