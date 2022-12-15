Pregame parties planned for ISU/Bradley basketball games – News

The Illinois State University Peoria Alumni Network is inviting all Redbird fans, family, and friends to #BackTheBirds for pregame parties for men’s and women’s basketball in January.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL AT BRADLEY, JANUARY 12

Join fans for fun, Redbird spirit, and giveaways before Redbird Women’s basketball takes on Bradley. After the pregame party, cheer on the Birds at the Renaissance Coliseum with tipoff at 7 pm or stay at The Fieldhouse to watch the game.

When: 4:30 p.m., Thursday, January 12

Where: The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill, 1200 W. Main Street #24, Peoria

The party is free to attend with food and drinks available for purchase. Register online by 4:30 pm January 4. Game tickets can be purchased through Bradley Athletics’ ticket site or by contacting the Redbird Ticket Office at (309) 438-8000 to secure your spot in the Illinois State fan section.

MEN’S BASKETBALL AT BRADLEY, JANUARY 25

Two weeks later, meet up at Kelleher’s for the pregame Rally before our men’s team takes on the Braves at 7 pm at the Peoria Civic Center, or stay at Kelleher’s to watch the game and enjoy light snacks.

When: 4:30 p.m., Thursday, January 25

Where: Kelleher’s Irish Pub and Eatery, 619 Southwest Water Street, Peoria

The party is free to attend with food and drinks available for purchase. Register online by 4:30 pm January 17. Game tickets are $8 and can be purchased through GoRedbirds.com/Tickets or by contacting the Redbird Ticket Office at (309) 438-8000 to secure your spot in the Illinois State fan section. A shuttle will be available from Kelleher’s to the Civic Center too!