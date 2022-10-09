Predictions, Picks and odds for NFL Week 5 Matchup

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ruled out with injury, Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins find themselves as slight favorites in a road matchup against Robert Saleh and the New York Jets.

Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is expected to take the reins of a Dolphins offense that includes Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill — who are both listed as questionable for the game — as well as Chase Edmonds. Can Zach Wilson and the Jets take advantage of a depleted Miami Squad to pick up a win in a big AFC East tilt? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 pm ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here’s a look at the betting details and USA TODAY’s NFL staff Picks for the Dolphins vs. Jets Week 5 game:

Dolphins at Jets odds, Moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 25, Jets 17

I love this spot here for Miami. They’re being undervalued because of the loss of Tua Tagovailoa, but Teddy Bridgewater is a reliable cover, with his teams going 42-21 against the spread in games he has started. With the extra time to prepare and recover from the Thursday night game, I think they handle the Jets, who might be getting pumped up a bit more than they deserve credit for because of the quality of the Steelers opponent they faced.

Safid Deen: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

This one is going to be a chess match between good friends Mike McDaniel and Robert Saleh. But Tyreek Hill is always going to be the X-factor on the field whenever he plays. Give me the Dolphins with Teddy Bridgewater at QB.

Lance Pugmire: Dolphins 20, Jets 14

Thankful for a Veteran presence behind the injured Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Miami and Teddy Bridgewater are equipped with sufficient receiving threats to prevail here.

Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 27, Jets 20

Nate Davis: Dolphins 23, Jets 20

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 24, Jets 20

