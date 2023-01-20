Predictions and odds for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced out of the Playoffs after Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t some very good football to follow this weekend.

Below are predictions and picks for the NFL’s Divisional Round Playoffs with lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

AFC

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday afternoon at 4:30 PM ET. The Chiefs earned the Number 1 seed in the AFC after a 14-3 record. The Jaguars advanced after defeating the Chargers last weekend on a last second field goal.

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Chiefs -9

Prediction: Chiefs, 24-16

Sunday’s AFC Matchup features the Cincinnati Bengals in Buffalo to face the Bills. Buffalo had a scare last week against the Dolphins when Miami made the game interesting while Cincy narrowly escaped Baltimore to advance. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM ET.

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Bills -5.5

Prediction: Bills, 23-20

NFC

The first seeded Philadelphia Eagles play host to the New York Giants Saturday at 8:15 PM ET. Philly ended their season with a 14-3 record earning a bye while their NFC East Rival Giants advanced to this Matchup after their dominating performance in Minnesota last week.

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Eagles -7.5

Prediction: Giants, 27-20

Rounding off the weekend’s slate of playoff games is the Dallas Cowboys traveling to San Francisco to take on the 49ers Sunday night. The Niners are led by the surprise play of quarterback Brock Purdy and a very good defense which will undoubtedly give Dak Prescott and the Cowboys fits all evening long.

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: 49ers -4

Prediction: 49ers, 30-17

Divisional Round Staff Picks