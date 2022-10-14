Prediction: USC Trojans to land nation’s No. 1 basketball prospect

Wheeler High School (Georgia) point guard Isaiah Collier is rated the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound floor general is down to a final four of Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC and has set a commitment date for November 16:

So, where is Collier headed?

Prediction: Isaiah Collier to USC Trojans

Admittedly, it’s a bit early to make this call – and a lot can change for top prospects with more than a month until their decisions.

But there’s plenty of positives in USC’s favor.

First, there’s been rumblings about “Collier to USC” for some time and the Trojans have been considered the favorites.

A recent commitment solidified that belief.

Wheeler teammate and four-star big man Arrinten Page, the nation’s No. 8 center, committed to the Trojans earlier this week.

While no one would suggest Collier feels compelled to follow Page, the idea of ​​the dynamic duo staying together in Los Angeles is compelling.

And folks are starting to connect the dots.

On3’s recruiting Prediction machine lists Collier’s chances of choosing USC at 93.4 percent.

247Sports had a similar take in an article breaking down the nation’s top uncommitted class of 2023 basketball prospects.

“The thought for a while has been that Andy Enfield and the Trojans are the team to beat and they recently landed a commitment from Collier’s four-star high school and summer teammate, big man Arrinten Page,” Eric Bossi wrote. “That commitment has only added fuel to what were already pretty hot burning speculative fires.”

That falls in line with recruiting trail bread crumbs.

USC has added commitments from Page and Combine Academy four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. this month.

Will Collier become the class headliners?

The pieces seem to be falling into place with roughly a month to go until his decision.