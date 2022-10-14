Prediction: USC Trojans to land nation’s No. 1 basketball prospect

Wheeler High School (Georgia) point guard Isaiah Collier is rated the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound floor general is down to a final four of Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC and has set a commitment date for November 16:

So, where is Collier headed?

Prediction: Isaiah Collier to USC Trojans

Admittedly, it’s a bit early to make this call – and a lot can change for top prospects with more than a month until their decisions.

