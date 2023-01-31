Prediction: USC football will land 4-star cornerback on Signing Day

Gardena Serra (Calif.) 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant will make his college choice on Wednesday. Pleasant’s top five schools include USC, Oregon, UCLA, Boston College and Cal. USC and Oregon are the two favorites to land Pleasant, but one Oregon recruiting writer recently logged a Prediction forecasting that Pleasant will choose USC.

Max Torres of FanNation’s Ducks Digest site Interviewed Pleasant on Monday and logged his USC Prediction on Tuesday.

Torres wrote: “USC is checking all of the boxes for Pleasant. He has the chance to stay close to home, run track and be a difference-maker on the football field. He’s built strong relationships with a lot of coaches in Los Angeles, but Los Angeles native and defensive backs Coach Donte Williams is the strongest. Add in strong connections with numerous USC commits like fellow Speedsters Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon, and relationships appear to be favoring the Trojans.”

READ THE FULL STORY ON DUCKS DIGEST

Scroll to Continue

In addition to being an elite football player, Pleasant is a premier sprinter. He’s the California high school record holder in the 100-meter dash at 10.14 seconds and has gone 20.40 in the 200.

Here’s what 247Sports had to say about Pleasant in its Scouting report:

“Pleasant has tremendous speed and is arguably the fastest player in the ’23 class. He had personal bests of 10.14-100m and 20.40-200m as a junior and will double sport in college. His speed shows up on the football field and he’s a dangerous player in all three phases of the game. He’s very quick breaking on the football and obviously has the top-end speed to open up and run with anyone down the field. He has improved from a technique standpoint over the last year, playing with more Patience and not trying to jump everything. He’s not a big corner at 5-10 but is an aggressive player and isn’t afraid to step up in run support. He is rarely kicked to but is always a Threat to make a big play in the return game and has looked natural playing receiver and taking some running back snaps as well. In some areas, he’s still raw and can make a big jump once he gets to college and fine-tunes a few things. His upside is very high and he should be able to contribute early at the college level.”