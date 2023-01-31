Prediction: USC football will land 4-star cornerback on Signing Day

Gardena Serra (Calif.) 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant will make his college choice on Wednesday. Pleasant’s top five schools include USC, Oregon, UCLA, Boston College and Cal. USC and Oregon are the two favorites to land Pleasant, but one Oregon recruiting writer recently logged a Prediction forecasting that Pleasant will choose USC.

Max Torres of FanNation’s Ducks Digest site Interviewed Pleasant on Monday and logged his USC Prediction on Tuesday.

