Prediction, preview, TV info, betting line

• What: Michigan State at Illinois

• When: 9 pm ET Friday

• Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

• TV/Radio: FS1/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 382 (MSU broadcast), 84 (Illinois broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 12-4 overall, 4-1 in the Big Ten and unranked. Illinois is 11-5 overall, 2-3 in the Big Ten and ranked No. 18 in both the Associated Press poll and Coaches poll.

• Betting line: Illinois – 4.5

• Kenpom projected score: Illinois 71-66

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 678-271 in his 28th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Illinois — Brad Underwood is 214-98 in his 11th season as a head coach, including 105-71 in his sixth season with the Illini.

