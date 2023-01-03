prediction, preview, TV, betting line

• What: Michigan State vs. Nebraska

• When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

• Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing

• TV/Radio: Big Ten Network/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 195 (MSU broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 9-4 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten and unranked. Nebraska is 8-6 overall, 1-2 in the Big Ten and unranked.

• Betting line: MSU -7

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 675-271 in his 28th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Nebraska — Fred Hoiberg is 147-129 in his ninth season as a Collegiate head coach, including 32-73 in his fourth season with the Huskers.

• Series: MSU leads 21-9 all-time, including 14-3 since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. MSU has won nine straight meetings, although the Spartans have lost twice to Nebraska at the Breslin Center in the last decade, in 2014 and 2016.

Lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 6.7

PF (10) Joey Hauser (6-9) 14.1

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 8.2

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 13.4

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 12.5

Nebraska

F (13) Derrick Walker (6-9) 13.6

F (4) Juwan Gary (6-6) 9.7

G (0) CJ Wilcher (6-5) 7/9

G (25) Emmanuel Bandoumel (6-4) 9.9

G (5) Sam Griesel (6-7) 10.7

• MSU update: The Spartans jump back into Big Ten play coming off four straight wins, including Friday’s 89-68 win over Buffalo. It’s all conference games from here until the NCAA tournament, beginning with two home games this week — Tuesday night against Nebraska and then Saturday afternoon against Michigan. After two months, MSU is the Big Ten’s third-best 3-point shooting team at 38%. The Spartans are the league’s fourth-best free-throw shooting team (.737). They’re also fourth in assist-to-turnover margin, averaging 16.4 assists and 11.1 turnovers. A year ago, MSU averaged 15.7 assists and 12.8 turnovers per game.

