Prediction: Oregon Football Poised for Big Transfer Portal Addition

Oregon has seen a lot of roster overhaul since the conclusion of the 2022 regular season.

That’s been a key storyline to track as there are a lot of new faces joining the team in 2023. Between outgoing transfers, incoming prep recruits and transfer Portal additions, Dan Lanning and his staff are making their mark on this team.

Former Fresno State safety Evan Williams announced he’d be heading to Eugene on Tuesday and the Ducks likely aren’t done in the portal.

