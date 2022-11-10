Prediction, betting odds for Week 11

Coming off a 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee football now has to regroup. The Vols, now at No. 5 in both polls, may not have the best Matchup to put last Saturday behind them, as they are facing one of the most quietly dangerous teams in the SEC.

UT welcomes the Missouri Tigers to town. Mizzou is coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Kentucky Wildcats sparked by a roughing the punter penalty that shouldn’t be a rule. That’s the third Fluke loss of the year, which is why they are 4-5 and not 7-2.

Last year, Tennessee football’s coming out party behind Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker was against Mizzou, as they won 62-24. However, Eli Drinkwitz has a completely different team this year, one that has pulled a 180 and focuses solely on defense.

Missouri Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers Week 11 odds

According to the WynnBET betting odds, the Vols are a 20.5-point favorite at home for this noon Matchup Saturday. The over/under is set at 57, and the Moneyline is set at Tennessee -1740 with Missouri at +880. Even after the loss, lots of respect is coming in for UT.

Missouri Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers Week 11 Prediction

Such a loss and worry about the College Football Playoff rankings could serve as a distraction for the Vols, especially since they are facing a Mizzou team that has a losing record. They could be overlooking their record and not how close they have been in games.

Mizzou hasn’t yet lost an SEC game by more than one score. They played the Dawgs a lot tighter than the Vols did, as they had a 10-point lead in the second half of that one. To be fair, they also barely beat the Vanderbilt Commodores, so they just make everything close.

With one of the best defensive lines in the nation, Mizzou could make it extremely difficult for the Vols to run the ball, and that’s what they need to get Josh Heupel’s offense going. All of this suggests the Tigers could actually put up a fight.

However, Tennessee football has proven it can handle elite defensive lines, as it did against the Pittsburgh Panthers. Also, Mizzou’s defense is elite in raw numbers but is actually below the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team the Vols put 52 points on.

Last week, the Vols were hit with a team that sold out to stop the deep ball and is elite in the secondary. Mizzou is not as good, so the offense should return to form. As a result, the Vols will be the first team in SEC play to finally have their way with the Tigers.

Take Tennessee – 20.5. in this one. Beyond the spread, though, the return of the Vols offense will result in the game hitting the Over 57. People are overreacting to last week. Tennessee football’s offense is still elite and will prove it on Saturday. The score at Neyland Stadium will look something like this: Tennessee 48 Missouri: 17.