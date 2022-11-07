Prediction, betting, how to watch

• What: Michigan State vs. Northern Arizona

• When: 7 pm Monday

• Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing

• TV/Radio: Streaming on BTN+/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 372

• Records/Rankings: This is the season opener for both teams. Both teams are unranked.

• Vegas Line: MSU by 21

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 666-267 beginning his 28th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Northern Arizona — Shane Burcar is 31-53 beginning his fourth season as a Collegiate head coach, all with the Lumberjacks

• Series: This is the first meeting ever between the two programs. Burcar, who is from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, developed a connection with Izzo after bringing his high school teams in Arizona back to Michigan during the summer and attending MSU workouts.

Lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 1.1

PF (10) Joey Hauser (6-9) 7.3

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 8.9

SG (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 8.2

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 7.0

Northern Arizona

F (33) Carson Towt (6-7) 8.4

F (20) Nik Mains (6-8) 11.5

G (2) Xavier Fuller (6-5) 9.5

G (21) Liam Lloyd (6-5) 0.7

G (15) Jalen Cone (5-11) 8/18

• MSU update: The Spartans begin the season with an intriguing roster and several unknowns, including at the center position, where they’ll be relying on junior Mady Sissoko, who played sparingly each of the past two seasons, and freshman Jaxon Kohler. It’s unclear whether sophomore Jaden Akins will play in the opener. He’s just about ready, coming off a stress reaction in his foot. How quickly Akins gets back up to speed could factor significantly in MSU’s November.

