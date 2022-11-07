Prediction, betting, how to watch

• What: Michigan State vs. Northern Arizona

• When: 7 pm Monday

• Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing

• TV/Radio: Streaming on BTN+/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 372

• Records/Rankings: This is the season opener for both teams. Both teams are unranked.

• Vegas Line: MSU by 21

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 666-267 beginning his 28th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Northern Arizona — Shane Burcar is 31-53 beginning his fourth season as a Collegiate head coach, all with the Lumberjacks

• Series: This is the first meeting ever between the two programs. Burcar, who is from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, developed a connection with Izzo after bringing his high school teams in Arizona back to Michigan during the summer and attending MSU workouts.

Lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 1.1

PF (10) Joey Hauser (6-9) 7.3

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 8.9

SG (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 8.2

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 7.0

Northern Arizona

F (33) Carson Towt (6-7) 8.4

F (20) Nik Mains (6-8) 11.5

G (2) Xavier Fuller (6-5) 9.5

G (21) Liam Lloyd (6-5) 0.7

G (15) Jalen Cone (5-11) 8/18

• MSU update: The Spartans begin the season with an intriguing roster and several unknowns, including at the center position, where they’ll be relying on junior Mady Sissoko, who played sparingly each of the past two seasons, and freshman Jaxon Kohler. It’s unclear whether sophomore Jaden Akins will play in the opener. He’s just about ready, coming off a stress reaction in his foot. How quickly Akins gets back up to speed could factor significantly in MSU’s November.

• Northern Arizona update: The Lumberjacks are projected to be a middle of the pack team in the low-major Big Sky Conference. They’re coming off a rough season, in which they tied for last in league play. Northern Arizona does return all five starters, none more important than Jalen Cone, who transferred from Virginia Tech and once faced the Spartans in the Maui Invitational. Cone is a small, do-it-all guard who could play in the Big Ten.

• Inside the matchup: Cone has great range and is a willing shooter. He might be better playing off the ball, which is reportedly part of the plan this season. Last season they struggled at times running the point. He’ll match up against Tyson Walker to start. NAU fifth-year senior Nik Mains is a stretch 4-man that MSU has to keep an eye on. Wing Keith Haymon is another player to watch. He’s an athlete and an improved shooter. Other than Cone, the Lumberjacks have decent size at the guard and forward spots.

• Prediction: The Spartans’ rough start against Grand Valley in their exhibition game should be a wakeup call. This MSU team isn’t one that can afford to take anyone lightly. As long as the Spartans don’t, they’ll have advantages up and down the lineup and a number of players to throw at Cone. NAU would like to play with some pace, which should play into MSU’s hands.

• Make it: MSU 85, Northern Arizona 70

