Prediction and odds college basketball

The next challenge ahead for interim head Coach Rodney Terry and No. 7 Texas basketball lies ahead on Dec. 18 at a neutral site against the Stanford Cardinal out of the PAC-12. Texas will look to extend its winning streak to three games in the PAC-12 Coast to Coast Challenge.

Texas comes into this game with a record of 8-1 (0-0 Big 12) following a gritty overtime win over the Rice Owls at home at the Moody Center on Dec. 12 by the final score of 87-81. Senior guard Marcus Carr and the Longhorns had to stave off the upset bid against an underrated Rice team amid a tumultuous week for the program with head coach Chris Beard suspended without pay.

Meanwhile, Stanford comes into the PAC-12 Coast to Coast Challenge with a record of 4-6 (0-2 PAC-12) following a dominant 85-40 win over the Green Bay Phoenix at home on Dec.16. Prior to that win over Green Bay, Stanford had lost three straight games.

Here’s a look at the betting odds and game Prediction as Texas gets set to face Stanford in the PAC-12 Coast to Coast Challenge at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Dec. 18, with the tip-off time set for 12 pm CT.

Texas basketball vs. Stanford: Odds for Dec. 18

The opening odds for this game between Texas and Stanford are not released yet as of the afternoon of Dec. 17. We will update the betting line once it is made available.

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index, Texas has an 83.2 percent chance of beating Stanford.

Texas vs. Stanford Prediction

This is a game that the Longhorns should be able to win handily, at least on paper. But this team is going through a tumultuous stretch in the last week or so.

Stanford is still a team that could pose a tough test. The Cardinal is battle tested this season, as Texas will be the third ranked opponent it’s faced already.

I do think the Longhorns will be ready for this game and won’t fall behind in the first half as this team did against Rice earlier in the week. Watch out for Texas to nab a convincing double-digit win over Stanford at AAC to move the winning streak to three games as the start of conference play approaches in a couple of weeks.

Final score prediction: Texas-81, Stanford-67